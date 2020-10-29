SMG Industries, Inc. Announces New Appointments and the Expansion of its Board of Directors

The new appointments are Brady Crosswell, General Partner of Grey Fox Investments LP, Joseph Page, Chief Administrative Officer, EVP & General Counsel of Amerisource Capital, Todd Riedel, President of Apex Capital Investments, and James E. Frye Jr., President of SMG’s Transportation Services division and the 5J Transportation Group. These four new members fill three new board seats created and one position created by R. Michael Villarreal’s departure.

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented Transportation Services and Industrial Services business operating in the Southwest United States, today announced the appointment of three independent directors and one officer to the board expanding the total board of directors to seven.

Mr. Matt Flemming, Chief Executive Officer of SMG, stated, “The expansion of our board of directors reflects the Company’s continued commitment to unlock shareholder value. The Company is pleased to announce these four additions to our growing board bringing years of experience in leadership, high growth business planning, financial lending, capital markets, and board service.”

Mr. Flemming continued, “The Company also welcomes Mr. James “Jimmy” Frye to the Board of Directors. Jimmy currently serves as the President of the 5J Transportation Group and the Transportation Services division. Mr. Frye has 35+ years of experience in the trucking, heavy hauling, and drilling rig mobilization business and will contribute to the leadership with his expertise in logistics and transportation services. Jimmy is a recognized industry leader who has been a long-time standing participant in industry associations such as IADC.”

Matt Flemming also stated, “All of us at SMG would like to thank Mr. Villarreal for his service on the Board of Directors, and as his term ended, wish him well with his own company that he leads as CEO.”

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMGI is a growth-oriented transportation and industrial services company that operates throughout the Southwest United States. Through its Transportation Services segment, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries 5J Trucking, 5J Oilfield and 5J Specialized (together “5J Transportation Group”) offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, hot-shot, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s over-dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500 thousand pound loads which include wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, refinery components, and construction equipment. The Company’s Industrial Services segment has two wholly-owned subsidiaries MG Cleaners and Trinity Services offering industrial strength proprietary branded products including detergents, surfactants, and degreasers (such as Miracle Blue), cleaning equipment, and services and repair crews. Trinity Services offers construction services including multi-well pads, lease roads, and pit closures. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Carthage, Floresville, Odessa, Palestine, and Waskom, Texas. Read more at www.SMGIndustries.com.

Contact:

Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. +713-821-3153

SOURCE: SMG Industries, Inc.