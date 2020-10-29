 

SMG Industries, Inc. Announces New Appointments and the Expansion of its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented Transportation Services and Industrial Services business operating in the Southwest United States, today announced the appointment of three independent directors and one officer to the board expanding the total board of directors to seven.

The new appointments are Brady Crosswell, General Partner of Grey Fox Investments LP, Joseph Page, Chief Administrative Officer, EVP & General Counsel of Amerisource Capital, Todd Riedel, President of Apex Capital Investments, and James E. Frye Jr., President of SMG’s Transportation Services division and the 5J Transportation Group. These four new members fill three new board seats created and one position created by R. Michael Villarreal’s departure.

Mr. Matt Flemming, Chief Executive Officer of SMG, stated, “The expansion of our board of directors reflects the Company’s continued commitment to unlock shareholder value. The Company is pleased to announce these four additions to our growing board bringing years of experience in leadership, high growth business planning, financial lending, capital markets, and board service.” 

Mr. Flemming continued, “The Company also welcomes Mr. James “Jimmy” Frye to the Board of Directors.  Jimmy currently serves as the President of the 5J Transportation Group and the Transportation Services division. Mr. Frye has 35+ years of experience in the trucking, heavy hauling, and drilling rig mobilization business and will contribute to the leadership with his expertise in logistics and transportation services. Jimmy is a recognized industry leader who has been a long-time standing participant in industry associations such as IADC.”

Matt Flemming also stated, “All of us at SMG would like to thank Mr. Villarreal for his service on the Board of Directors, and as his term ended, wish him well with his own company that he leads as CEO.”

About SMG Industries, Inc.:  SMGI is a growth-oriented transportation and industrial services company that operates throughout the Southwest United States.  Through its Transportation Services segment, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries 5J Trucking, 5J Oilfield and 5J Specialized (together “5J Transportation Group”) offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, hot-shot, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s over-dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500 thousand pound loads which include wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, refinery components, and construction equipment. The Company’s Industrial Services segment has two wholly-owned subsidiaries MG Cleaners and Trinity Services offering industrial strength proprietary branded products including detergents, surfactants, and degreasers (such as Miracle Blue), cleaning equipment, and services and repair crews. Trinity Services offers construction services including multi-well pads, lease roads, and pit closures.  SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Carthage, Floresville, Odessa, Palestine, and Waskom, Texas.  Read more at www.SMGIndustries.com.

Contact:

Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. +713-821-3153

SOURCE: SMG Industries, Inc.


SMG Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...