 

Maptelligent, Inc. and Esri Partnership

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maptelligent, Inc. is pleased to announce, as of October 2020, our Silver Tier partnership with Esri, the leader in geospatial information systems (GIS).  Maptelligent, Inc. utilizes Esri’s ArcGIS software platform to provide a common operating picture and site-specific situational awareness when data and information are needed the most during an emergency.

As an Esri Silver Tier partner, Maptelligent, Inc. enjoys the ability to collaborate with Esri sales and marketing to generate awareness for the value of geospatial technology in schools, universities, hospitals, corporate enterprises, and special events physical security.  In addition, sales and marketing enablement, as a Silver Tier Partner, Maptelligent, Inc. enjoys having access to working with Esri’s technical resources to incorporate innovation into the solutions Maptelligent is seeking to deliver into the market.

Maptelligent, Inc. solution development staff are trained on Esri’s ArcGIS platform and continue to grow our experience with Esri’s innovation in GIS as a result of the partnership.  This relationship adds value to the end customer and to shareholders investing in Maptelligent, Inc. "I am really excited to have a strategic relationship with Esri.  I look forward to building new capabilities for our customers using Esri's ArcGIS Platform and collaborating on driving adoption of GIS solutions in the market," says Albert Koenigsberg, President and CEO of Maptelligent, Inc.

Maptelligent, Inc. appreciates the value it receives from being a Silver Tier Esri partner and looks forward to growing and advancing to the higher tiers within the Esri Partner Program.

Albert Koenigsberg

561-926-3083

albert.koenigsberg@maptelligent.com


