Maptelligent, Inc. and Esri Partnership

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maptelligent, Inc. is pleased to announce, as of October 2020, our Silver Tier partnership with Esri, the leader in geospatial information systems (GIS). Maptelligent, Inc. utilizes Esri’s ArcGIS software platform to provide a common operating picture and site-specific situational awareness when data and information are needed the most during an emergency.



As an Esri Silver Tier partner, Maptelligent, Inc. enjoys the ability to collaborate with Esri sales and marketing to generate awareness for the value of geospatial technology in schools, universities, hospitals, corporate enterprises, and special events physical security. In addition, sales and marketing enablement, as a Silver Tier Partner, Maptelligent, Inc. enjoys having access to working with Esri’s technical resources to incorporate innovation into the solutions Maptelligent is seeking to deliver into the market.