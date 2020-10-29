 

Netfin Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Triterras Fintech

Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled for November 10, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netfin Acquisition Corp. (“Netfin” or the “Company”) is announcing that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) for November 10, 2020 to approve the previously announced business combination (the “business combination”) with Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd. (“Triterras Fintech”). The Company also announced that it expects the registration statement on Form F-4 relating to the business combination to be declared effective today at 4 p.m. ET.

Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, together with the definitive proxy statement relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting, is expected to be mailed on or about October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2020 (the “Record Date”). In light of ongoing developments related to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Company has determined that the meeting will be a hybrid virtual meeting conducted via live webcast in order to facilitate shareholder attendance and participation while safeguarding the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, directors and management team. Shareholders or their proxyholder will be able to attend and vote at the meeting online by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/netfinspac/sm2020 and using a control number assigned by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. To register and receive access to the hybrid virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement/prospectus.

In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company’s shareholders that wish to exercise their redemption rights must do so no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2020 by following the procedures specified in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Extraordinary General Meeting, when available.

The closing of the business combination is subject to approval by Netfin’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Extraordinary General Meeting.

About Triterras Fintech

Triterras Fintech is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

