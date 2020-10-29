 

Kiniksa Announces Phase 2 Clinical Data from Vixarelimab in Prurigo Nodularis to be Presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Virtual Congress

Kiniksa expects to initiate a dose-ranging Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis in the fourth quarter of 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced the presentation of data from the Phase 2a clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. Kiniksa previously reported positive results from the trial in April 2020. Vixarelimab is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ).

Dr. Howard Sofen, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine delivered a virtual presentation entitled, Vixarelimab Reduced Pruritus, Improved Nodules, and was Well-Tolerated in Patients with Prurigo Nodularis in a Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study. The presentation is available through the Science section of Kiniksa’s website.

The Phase 2a trial met its primary efficacy endpoint: there was a statistically significant reduction in weekly-average Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) from baseline at Week 8 in vixarelimab recipients compared to placebo recipients. Additionally, a statistically significant percentage of vixarelimab recipients achieved a prurigo nodularis-investigator’s global assessment (PN-IGA) score of 0/1 at Week 8 compared to placebo recipients, and the majority of vixarelimab recipients showed a clinically meaningful greater-than-or-equal-to 4-point weekly-average WI-NRS reduction at Week 8.

“Prurigo nodularis is a debilitating chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by severely pruritic skin nodules. A significant unmet need remains,” said Dr. Howard Sofen, MD, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine. “In the Phase 2a study, vixarelimab demonstrated significant reductions in pruritus in this disease for which there are currently no FDA-approved therapies. Even more encouraging was seeing significant nodule resolution at Week 8. I look forward to further investigation of vixarelimab in subsequent trials.”

