 

NXP Semiconductors and Barclays to Present Secure Ultra-Wideband Teach-In

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Barclays will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s secure ultra-wideband solutions (“UWB”) for the Mobile, Automotive and Industrial & IoT markets. The call will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The call will be co-hosted by NXP’s Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and GM of the Connectivity and Security group and Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and GM of the Advanced Analog group, alongside Blayne Curtis, Managing Director, U.S. Semiconductor Research at Barclays Capital Inc.

Conference Call Registration:
Interested parties are requested to pre-register for the event at https://barclays.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1378792&tp_key=45dd ... to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days by at the following link: https://barclays.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1378792&tp_key=45dd ....      

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:                                                                       
Jeff Palmer                                                                        
jeff.palmer@nxp.com                                                                
+1 408 518 5411                                                                        

Media:
Jacey Zuniga
jacey.zuniga@nxp.com
+1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP


NXP Semiconductors Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
NXP Powers New Xiaomi PonPon Tile 2.0 Stickers to Seamlessly Connect the Smart Home
26.10.20
NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
NXP Semiconductors: Heute Abend positive Überraschung? Trading-Tipp
20.10.20
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
20.10.20
NXP Extends its Secure Ultra-Wideband Portfolio with New Sensing Solutions that Enable Emerging IoT Use Cases
19.10.20
NXP Announces Expansion of its Scalable Machine Learning Portfolio and Capabilities 
13.10.20
NEC Selects NXP RF Airfast Multi-chip Modules for Massive MIMO 5G Antenna Radio Unit for Rakuten Mobile in Japan
09.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Minimales Dax-Plus am Ende einer starken Woche
09.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax legt am Ende einer starken Woche etwas zu
09.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax hält sich am Ende einer starken Woche auf hohem Niveau

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.07.20
329
NXP Semiconductors