 

Marijuana Company of America launches new discounted packages for HempSmart products, in support of Elections and Holiday Shopping

  • Attractive “bundled’ promotions include a broad selection of products offered at 15% off for first time buyers (www.hempsmart.com CODE:2020 ), and appealing packages for the company’s Affiliate Program.
  • With aggressive price discounts for our affiliates, these packages make the perfect wellness gift for co-workers, friends, family, and pets.
  • These promotional campaigns are continuation of the overall new Branding strategy for the company, making our products affordable for everyone.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce today the launch of a series of promotional campaigns, where “Every Friday is Black Friday, at HempSmart”. These amazing “bundled’ packages will be offered both through our Affiliate program and online through the newly revamped HempSmart web site. Every Friday, a new special product package will be promoted and offered until the end of the year. By purchasing these packages, for less than the regular price of one product, the customer gets 2 or 3 extras with increased value. Once all discounts are considered and added, the overall cost of product could be reduced by up to 50% on some packages.

These recent promotions will help to strengthen the company’s brand image. The HempSmart team has developed a solid strategy and has set an aggressive timeline to roll out these new initiatives over the next 90 days and position the company strongly for the holidays. Jesus Quintero, CEO stated. “These promotions are a way for our company to give back to our customers and our community. We want to make our products as affordable as possible so the world can try them and assess the superior quality of our products. We are confident that once they have tried them, these new customers will stay with us for life”.

The company is offering a total of 6 different bundled promotional packages, ranging from low $50 to a little over $170. They include a mixture of creams, tinctures, and capsules in different combinations to suit diverse needs and requirements. Gloria Albarran Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer said; “I really support our company’s decision to reduce prices further and make them accessible for everyone during this holiday season. In these trying times, we must do as much as we can to boost our immune system and keep each other close and healthy.”

