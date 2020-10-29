Genetron Health to Present at Six Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will present and host 1x1 investor meetings at six upcoming investor and industry conferences.

Conference: China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Sciences Leadership Summit

Location: Shanghai, China

Roundtable Discussion: October 30 at 11:55 am CST (China Standard Time)

Conference: CICC Investment Forum (Beijing) 2020

Location: Beijing, China

Panel Discussion Date & Time: November 12 at 3:30 pm CST

Conference: BioCentury and BayHelix 7th China Healthcare Summit

Dates: November 9-13

Conference: Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Conference 2020

Dates: November 16–17

Conference: Bernstein's Inaugural Operational Decisions Conference (ODC)

Presentation Date/Time: November 17 at 10:00 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)

Conference: Canaccord Genuity's MedTech and Diagnostics Forum

Presentation Date/Time: November 19 at 8:30 am EST

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

