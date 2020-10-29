Cellect Biotechnology Commences Collaboration with XNK Therapeutics to Advance Novel NK Cell-Based Therapies; Adds Another Partner for its Functional Cell Selection Technology

“This latest agreement demonstrates the continued progress and operational momentum we are continuing to generate, further validating our strategic vision and potential revenue opportunities,” commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer. “We join an already prestigious group of organizations that are currently collaborating with XNK Therapeutics, including the Karolinska Institute and the Royal Institute of Technology, and we are looking forward to fostering a long-term business and commercial collaboration. We remain focused on commercializing our functional cell selection technology so patients and markets can benefit from the proven safety profile and better outcomes of a broad range of cell and gene therapies.”

Tel Aviv, Israel , Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adding to a growing roster of partners, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: "APOP"), announced that it has entered into and commenced a collaborative development program with Sweden-based XNK Therapeutics, a pioneer in natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cellect will help improve XNK Therapeutics’ technology platform, for targeting cancer across a wide range of indications. Cellect expects to expand the business arrangement based on the outcomes of the ongoing studies at XNK Therapeutics. Cellect’s functional cell selection technology has the potential to significantly improve the consistency and manufacturing efficiency in autologous as well as future allogeneic transplantation

XNK Therapeutics is expected to leverage Cellect’s simple, safe and inexpensive process as part of its efforts to create the next generation version of its innovative therapy platform. “I am excited that we continue developing the next generation of XNK Therapeutics’ technology platform and looking forward to the collaboration with Cellect” says Johan Liwing CEO of XNK Therapeutics.

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.