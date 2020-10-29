Cannabis Global Inc. CEO Discusses Advanced CBD Infusion Technologies in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Cannabis Global has several provisional patents on deck, three of which are at the forefront of its growth strategy, Tabatabaei tells SCV’s Stuart Smith. Describing the company’s CBD coffee pods, other exciting innovative products, and ability to create new forms of polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles, Tabatabaei says the company’s technologies wield great potential for the cannabis market.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL), a science-forward company developing CBD infusion technologies and products while investing in fast-growing segments of the cannabis industry. Among other topics, the interview highlights Cannabis Global’s HempYouCanFeel product line and how the company’s new partnership provides international reach.

“While we’ve filed six provisional patents … and the upcoming non-provisional patent on the nanotechnology, we think, could re-write the cost model for a large segment of the [cannabis] industry,” Tabatabaei states in the interview.

Tabatabaei also discusses several of Cannabis Global’s successes through the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s plan to further increase its assets.

“We’ve worked through a lot of ups and downs, but we were able to get a couple of our products on Amazon platform; we were able to launch our products on some of our partner websites; and we’ve worked toward increasing our distribution partnerships and grow fundamentally and close more deals for the end of this year,” he says. “We will continue to work through some of the deals we have on the table.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-cannabis-global-cbgl/.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL . The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.