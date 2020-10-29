ViraxClear Signs Definitive Exclusive Distribution Agreement for ViraxClear Rapid Test Kits to Chile for 1 Million Test Kits in the First Year

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ViraxClear, through its joint venture, Shanghai Biotechnology Devices Ltd. (“SBD”) has signed an exclusive distribution Agreement , on October 28th, 2020 with Biosonda Technologia (“Biosonda”) for the distribution of Rapid Antibody Test Kits (“Test Kits”) for the Chile market. An initial deposit has been made in the total sum of US$ 3.5 million in the first year alone for the distribution of up to 1 million test kits for Chile.



James Foster, CEO of ViraxClear, stated “This exclusive distribution agreement represents a huge opportunity for ViraxClear and our wider ambitions for South America. Chile has been hit hard by COVID-19 and has a high demand for antibody test kits as well as PPE and other products, which facilitate a safe return to work and normal life. Our ViraxCare PPE brand is also strategically positioned to offer these products, including masks, gloves, infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, sanitising sprays and UV technology. This Contract for Chile is one of the regions we are partnering with for the South American market, with announcements for Guatemala and others to follow.”

ViraxClear has received an initial cash deposit for their Test Kits for the Chilean market with a contract signed with Biosonda as their exclusive Chilean distribution partner worth up to US $3.5 million in the first year.

Biosonda is a biotechnology company founded in Chile in 1992 by leading scientists. It is currently one of the main distribution companies of products for scientific research and clinical diagnosis in Chile, with a recognizable corporate image in the national market. Biosonda work with some of the top global brands in the clinical and diagnostic industries and handle everything from marketing, import, logistics, research and development and sales.