Ground Geophysics Being Completed on the Samagouela Trend in Preparation for New Drill Program

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, “Preparations continue on our primary drilling targets on the Tarabala and Samagouela trends. Our field team has appraised site access and a bulldozer will be on site early next week to prepare the drilling pads for our initial 3,000 m air core drilling program there. Based on the success of our drilling earlier this year, we will be testing a 2.3-km zone on the 10 km Tarabala Trend, and a 1.4-km zone on the 10 km Samagouela Trend. The current program will provide additional information on the continuity of the previous near surface mineralized intercepts, such as 14 m @ 2.75 g/t Au and 9 m @ 5.79 g/t Au from Samagouela, and follow the mineralization along strike. Drilling in both areas will be completed before the end of the year. These results, along with the recently completed geophysical surveys, will help define precise drilling targets to be followed-up next year.”

Ground Geophysics Program

The Compass field team has carried out numerous ground geophysical surveys which have proven to be integral to identifying structures controlling mineralization on the Sikasso Property. Within the next few days, Compass will have completed three new surveys, totalling 4.26 sq. km, over a distance of 9.5 km, focusing on artisanal workings on the Sankarani Trend (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Fifteen anomalous areas that are coincident with favourable geology, regional scale faults, strong shallow soil geochemical anomalism, and the presence of artisanal workings were identified using a Gradient Induced Polarization (IP) survey. Three of the highest priority targets were on the Samagouela Trend (Figure 1 and Figure 2) extending nearly 10 km from the northeast of the artisanal workings at Samagouela North, through the workings at Old Samagouela (“Old Sam”), and on to more workings at OurouOurou. The Samagouela Trend appears to terminate against a north-northeast trending structure that displays enhanced gold in shallow soil anomalism, and might represent a new trend (tentatively named as the Kourou Trend). Survey data on these three Gradient IP grids will be forwarded shortly for processing and interpretation to Jeremy S. Brett, M.Sc., P.Geo. (MPH Consulting Limited), and results will be reported once that work has been completed.