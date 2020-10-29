 

High Grade Gold and Silver sampled on the Cocula Gold Project Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  85   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that high grade gold and silver has been sampled on the Cocula project.

As reported in News Release dated, October 22nd, 2020, samples collected to check historical reporting confirmed grades of 5.663 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over 6 metres and 4.322 g/t gold over 8 metres in quartz breccia bodies which we understand are typical throughout the deposit.

In addition, higher grades of 59.0 g/t gold and 729 g/t silver have been found in a selected sample over 10 centimetres (“cm”) in the hanging wall of a quartz vein-breccia structure near the portal of a collapsed adit. We understand mineralization was previously exploited from this adit on a small scale using a flotation recovery process but the Company has not found any formal production records. The mineralization in the high grade sample is described as dark grey to milky white banded quartz in vein and breccia with galena, pyrite and quartz crystals filling open spaces. A channel sample collected over 0.75 m adjacent to the selected sample and including part of the hanging wall, only returned 0.182 g/t gold and 18.9 g/t silver.   The channel sample comprised milky white and gray to dark gray quartz breccia vein with fine grained pyrite, +1% galena and trace malachite.   The Company understands that the high grades are coming from a bonanza zone for which we have no idea of the size or extent yet. Due to the nature of the high grades, the bonanza zone samples were check assayed in a second laboratory. The two laboratories used are the Alti Plano Gold Silver laboratory in Matehualas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico owned by Reyna Mining and Inspectorate Laboratory owned by Bureau Veritas who prepare their samples in Durango, Mexico and conduct sample analyses in Vancouver, Canada.

Base metal assays and multi-element ICP analyses are still pending for the rock check samples as are results from preliminary metallurgical testing.

The due diligence work is being conducted by Ing. Humberto Hernandez, Geological Engineer, member of Asociación de Ingenieros Mineros, Metalúrgistas y Geólogos de México and Ing. Gerardo Moreno, Geological Engineer and Miner, of Grupo Constructor Germo based in Durango, Mexico.

Seite 1 von 3
Candente Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Due Diligence Conducted on Cocula Gold Project Mexico