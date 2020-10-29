High Grade Gold and Silver sampled on the Cocula Gold Project Mexico

As reported in News Release dated, October 22 nd , 2020, samples collected to check historical reporting confirmed grades of 5.663 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over 6 metres and 4.322 g/t gold over 8 metres in quartz breccia bodies which we understand are typical throughout the deposit.

In addition, higher grades of 59.0 g/t gold and 729 g/t silver have been found in a selected sample over 10 centimetres (“cm”) in the hanging wall of a quartz vein-breccia structure near the portal of a collapsed adit. We understand mineralization was previously exploited from this adit on a small scale using a flotation recovery process but the Company has not found any formal production records. The mineralization in the high grade sample is described as dark grey to milky white banded quartz in vein and breccia with galena, pyrite and quartz crystals filling open spaces. A channel sample collected over 0.75 m adjacent to the selected sample and including part of the hanging wall, only returned 0.182 g/t gold and 18.9 g/t silver. The channel sample comprised milky white and gray to dark gray quartz breccia vein with fine grained pyrite, +1% galena and trace malachite. The Company understands that the high grades are coming from a bonanza zone for which we have no idea of the size or extent yet. Due to the nature of the high grades, the bonanza zone samples were check assayed in a second laboratory. The two laboratories used are the Alti Plano Gold Silver laboratory in Matehualas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico owned by Reyna Mining and Inspectorate Laboratory owned by Bureau Veritas who prepare their samples in Durango, Mexico and conduct sample analyses in Vancouver, Canada.

Base metal assays and multi-element ICP analyses are still pending for the rock check samples as are results from preliminary metallurgical testing.

The due diligence work is being conducted by Ing. Humberto Hernandez, Geological Engineer, member of Asociación de Ingenieros Mineros, Metalúrgistas y Geólogos de México and Ing. Gerardo Moreno, Geological Engineer and Miner, of Grupo Constructor Germo based in Durango, Mexico.