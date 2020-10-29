STEM HOLDINGS AND DRIVEN DELIVERIES PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE OF RECORD UNAUDITED QUARTER

BOCA RATON, FL, and LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc . ( OTCQX: STMH CSE:STEM ) (the “Company” or “Stem”), a vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations; and Driven Deliveries, Inc. ("Driven") ( OTCQB: DRVD ), one of California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer logistics companies, today provided a combined business update to include select financial results for the quarter ending September 30 th , 2020. Driven’s acquisition by Stem was announced on October 6, 2020 and is expected to close in CY20/Q4 (the “Acquisition”).

Stem to be Renamed “Driven By Stem”

Stem’s Acquisition of Driven is Expected to Close in CY20/Q4

Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

Combined record gross revenues of $14.9 million, reflecting +394% Y/Y growth for Driven and +162% Y/Y for Stem.

Gross product margin improved to $4.26 million for Driven and to $1.3 million for Stem, or an aggregate of $5.56 million; +37.3%.

Stem’s dispensary revenues climbed 63% to $4.1 million, with 62,391 transactions for a total of 174,368 units sold at an average price of $62.66. On a combined basis with Driven, 149,591 transactions were completed during the quarter.

13.5% of Driven’s delivered orders were to new customers who had previously never ordered from Driven, representing a record new customer acquisition rate.

E-Commerce Platform venture shopfoothill.com , announced on June 11th to service the Northern California market by integrating Stem’s Foothills Wellness dispensary into Driven’s operations, indicating a successful test-market and will serve as a post-acquisition business model. Stem’s recreational license for Foothills awaits final regulatory approval, now expected in CY20/Q4 which is expected to further enhance our results.

, announced on June 11th to service the Northern California market by integrating Stem’s Foothills Wellness dispensary into Driven’s operations, indicating a successful test-market and will serve as a post-acquisition business model. Stem’s recreational license for Foothills awaits final regulatory approval, now expected in CY20/Q4 which is expected to further enhance our results. Rebelle , Stem’s first dispensary in Massachusetts in partnership with Community Growth Partners in Great Barrington, MA, opened to acclaim over Labor Day weekend.

Business Update:



Stem management continues to drive innovation and expansion of its geographic footprint with strategic execution in all markets. Stem’s four-point plan continues to guide its expansion: financial discipline,

M STEM HOLDINGS AND DRIVEN DELIVERIES PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE.102920.pdf STEM HOLDINGS AND DRIVEN DELIVERIES PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE.102920.pdf STEM HOLDINGS AND DRIVEN DELIVERIES PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE.102920.pdfproductivity, customer centricity, and disruptive, margin-accretive innovation for Stem’s brands.