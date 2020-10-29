STEM HOLDINGS AND DRIVEN DELIVERIES PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE OF RECORD UNAUDITED QUARTER
Stem’s Acquisition of Driven is Expected to Close in CY20/Q4
Stem to be Renamed “Driven By Stem”
BOCA RATON, FL, and LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE:STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem”), a vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations; and Driven Deliveries, Inc. ("Driven") (OTCQB: DRVD), one of California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer logistics companies, today provided a combined business update to include select financial results for the quarter ending September 30th, 2020. Driven’s acquisition by Stem was announced on October 6, 2020 and is expected to close in CY20/Q4 (the “Acquisition”).
Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020:
- Combined record gross revenues of $14.9 million, reflecting +394% Y/Y growth for Driven and +162% Y/Y for Stem.
- Gross product margin improved to $4.26 million for Driven and to $1.3 million for Stem, or an aggregate of $5.56 million; +37.3%.
- Stem’s dispensary revenues climbed 63% to $4.1 million, with 62,391 transactions for a total of 174,368 units sold at an average price of $62.66. On a combined basis with Driven, 149,591 transactions were completed during the quarter.
- 13.5% of Driven’s delivered orders were to new customers who had previously never ordered from Driven, representing a record new customer acquisition rate.
- E-Commerce Platform venture shopfoothill.com, announced on June 11th to service the Northern California market by integrating Stem’s Foothills Wellness dispensary into Driven’s operations, indicating a successful test-market and will serve as a post-acquisition business model. Stem’s recreational license for Foothills awaits final regulatory approval, now expected in CY20/Q4 which is expected to further enhance our results.
- Rebelle, Stem’s first dispensary in Massachusetts in partnership with Community Growth Partners in Great Barrington, MA, opened to acclaim over Labor Day weekend.
Business Update:
Stem management continues to drive innovation and expansion of its geographic footprint with strategic execution in all markets. Stem’s four-point plan continues to guide its expansion: financial discipline,
