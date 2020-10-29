 

CHF Solutions Announces First Commercial Shipments of Aquadex Systems to Brazil, following Regulatory Approval

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced it has shipped the first commercial orders of its Aquadex SmartFlow system to Brazil, following approval from the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency, commonly known as ANVISA. CHF Solutions has partnered with Bragenix Ltda, to serve patients in Brazil. These shipments expand the company’s worldwide sales outreach into South America and the largest market in the region.

“The expansion of Aquadex into the Brazilian market demonstrates our commitment to providing physicians and medical staff throughout the world with effective solutions for treating fluid overload,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “Regulatory approval of Aquadex in Brazil was rapidly obtained, highlighting the impact ultrafiltration therapy can have on patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure, cardiovascular surgery and other critical care conditions.”

“The Aquadex system provides a simple and predicable method for removing excess fluid from patients suffering from heart failure, COVID-19 and other critical care conditions,” said Mario Padovani, Managing Director of Bragenix. “We are excited to partner with CHF Solutions and bring this life-saving therapy to Brazil.”

It is estimated that approximately 3.9 million individuals in Brazil suffer from heart failure.1 CHF Solutions further estimates that there are approximately 470,000 hospitalizations each year for heart failure, of which approximately 290,000 patients experience fluid overload with less than optimal diuretic response.

Ultrafiltration with Aquadex allows clinicians to remove excess fluid from the body at a very customizable and gentle rate. The device can remove up to 500 mL of fluid per hour, in increments of 10 mL/hr, enabling providers to customize their treatment approach specific to the patient being treated.

1 Stevens B., et. al. The Economic Burden of Heart Conditions in Brazil, Health Economics and Social Policy, Deloitte Access Economics, Australia. 2016.

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

