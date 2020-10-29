 

IntelGenx Signs Letter of Intent with Heritage Cannabis for Long-Term Cannabis Filmstrip Supply Agreement

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that it has executed a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (“Heritage”), an international medical cannabis licensed producer based in Toronto, Canada (CSE:CANN)(OTCQX:HERTF), for the supply of filmstrip products containing CBD (“CBD Filmstrips”) for the Canadian and Australian markets.

Pursuant to the LOI and subject to entering into a Definitive Supply Agreement and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, IntelGenx will manufacture filmstrips containing 10 mg of CBD using its VersaFilm technology, for distribution and sale in Canada and Australia. In addition to receiving a manufacturing margin, IntelGenx will also receive a double-digit royalty on the gross margin based on product sales. Heritage will supply CBD material for IntelGenx’s filmstrip manufacture and supply in Canada and Australia on a non- and semi-exclusive basis, respectively. The LOI contemplates an option on future co-development of CBD and THC filmstrips using proprietary technology from both companies, under certain conditions.

The CBD Filmstrips will be produced at IntelGenx’s manufacturing facility under Canadian GPP conditions and registered as a product for sale with Health Canada as a cannabis product governed by the Cannabis Act and with the Australian Department of Health’s Therapeutic Goods Administration as a medicinal cannabis product governed by the Narcotic Drugs Act.

Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx, commented, “This LOI further supports the potential of our VersaFilm technology to provide medical cannabis consumers with an alternative, more discreet and convenient administration method, with the possibility of a superior therapeutic profile.”

Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage, commented, “We value this partnership with IntelGenx given their leadership in developing high quality pharmaceutical products with their proprietary filmstrip platforms. This supply deal is a first step in building a long-term relationship to develop high quality, data driven and well-tested products for the Canadian and international medical cannabis and hemp markets, including Australia and the United States.”

