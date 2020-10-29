 

Consolidated Communications Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Stable and improved Adjusted EBITDA and revenue trends reflecting resiliency of the business 

Global refinancing strengthened balance sheet resulting in lowered leverage and increased liquidity

Strategic investment accelerates fiber expansion plans enabling a transformation and return to growth

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to third quarter 2019)

  • Revenue totaled $327.1 million, generating increased Adjusted EBITDA of $132.2 million, up 1.0 percent
  • Consumer Broadband revenue grew 2.6 percent, representing the sixth consecutive growth quarter
  • Commercial and Carrier Data-Transport revenue grew 1.6 percent; lit buildings increased 12.5 percent
  • Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, were reduced by $7.2 million or 3.3 percent
  • Free Cash Flow increased $39.6 million; $128.9 million year-to-date
  • Net debt leverage improved to 4.01x, from 4.33x at Dec. 31, 2019

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) reported results for the third quarter 2020.

“Consolidated’s very solid third quarter results demonstrate both the resiliency of our business and strong execution on improving revenue trends, growing adjusted EBITDA and strengthening the balance sheet,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications. “Revenue growth trends in both broadband and data-transport services sequentially and year-over-year combined with lower operating expenses contributed to our strong third quarter results.”

“We’ve made great progress with our capital allocation plan having successfully completed a global debt refinance which extends maturities, significantly increases liquidity and strengthens our balance sheet, enabling us to immediately pivot and implement our growth plans.”

“Our new capitalization coupled with the strategic investment from Searchlight Capital Partners enables us to accelerate our fiber expansion plans and upgrade more than 1 million passings bringing significant benefits to customers. This multi-year, build plan will put us on a path to return to overall revenue growth,” concluded Udell.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter

  • Revenue totaled $327.1 million, a decline of 1.9 percent compared to the third quarter 2019.
    • Data and transport service revenue increased 1.6 percent or $1.4 million;
    • Broadband revenue increased 2.6 percent or $1.7 million;
    • Voice services revenue across all customer channels improved 400 basis points and declined 4.3 percent or $4.0 million; and
    • Network access revenues declined $2.2 million primarily due to declines in special access.
  • Income from operations increased $13.8 million and totaled $37.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to operating expense reductions of $7.2 million offsetting revenue declines. Depreciation and amortization expense declined $12.8 million primarily due to certain acquired assets, which became fully depreciated.
  • Net interest expense was $31.7 million, down $2.6 million from the same period last year, primarily due to declines in variable interest rates on the term loan and repurchases on the Company’s 6.50 percent Senior Notes in prior periods.
  • Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $12.3 million, up $1.4 million from a year ago.
  • Other income was $13.5 million compared to income of $11.2 million one year ago primarily due to a reduction in non-operating pension/OPEB expense of $2.0 million.    
  • On a GAAP basis, net income was $14.6 million, compared to $389,000 for the same period last year. GAAP net income per share was $0.20. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.23 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.06 in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $132.2 million, an increase of 1 percent compared to $131.0 million in the third quarter last year.
  • The total net debt to last 12-month Adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 4.0x, as the Company continued to execute on its delever-first strategy and build cash on the balance sheet. Pro forma for the recapitalization announced on Oct. 2, resulted in net debt leverage of 3.5x.
  • Capital expenditures totaled $56 million in the third quarter driven by success-based, fiber and wireless tower projects and broadband network investments.

Conference Call

Consolidated’s third-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast today at 10 a.m. ET. The live webcast and materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for investors and analysts is 1-877-374-3981, conference ID 7219487. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 5 and can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056.

About Consolidated Communications        

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                   

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio,” “free cash flow” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, cash dividends and proceeds received from the sale of assets. Free cash flow is a measure of operating cash flows available for corporate purposes after providing sufficient fixed asset additions. The tables that follow include a calculation of free cash flow for each of the periods presented with a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities. Free cash flow provides useful information to investors in the evaluation of our operating performance and liquidity.

We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.
                
Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, cash flows, stock price and employees; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities, will not be realized; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the investment on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the investment are not obtained on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the Company or the expected benefits of the investment; the anticipated use of proceeds of the strategic investment; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release.  Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contact                                                   

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
Phone: 507-386-3765
jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  Sept. 30,   Dec. 31,
    2020       2019  
       
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,719     $ 12,395  
Accounts receivable, net   119,076       120,016  
Income tax receivable   5,175       2,669  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   42,473       41,787  
Total current assets   266,443       176,867  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,782,183       1,835,878  
Investments   111,555       112,717  
Goodwill   1,035,274       1,035,274  
Customer relationships, net   126,081       164,069  
Other intangible assets   10,557       10,557  
Other assets   51,735       54,915  
Total assets $ 3,383,828     $ 3,390,277  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 22,385     $ 30,936  
Advance billings and customer deposits   50,045       45,710  
Accrued compensation   61,804       57,069  
Accrued interest   15,195       7,874  
Accrued expense   89,871       75,406  
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations   23,827       27,301  
Total current liabilities   263,127       244,296  
       
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations   2,193,828       2,250,677  
Deferred income taxes   185,017       173,027  
Pension and other post-retirement obligations   272,023       302,296  
Other long-term liabilities   78,257       72,730  
Total liabilities   2,992,252       3,043,026  
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 73,057,683 and 71,961,045, shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively   731       720  
Additional paid-in capital   497,722       492,246  
Accumulated deficit   (27,594 )     (71,217 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (85,896 )     (80,868 )
Noncontrolling interest   6,613       6,370  
Total shareholders' equity   391,576       347,251  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,383,828     $ 3,390,277  
       



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
               
Net revenues $ 327,066     $ 333,326     $ 977,904     $ 1,005,507  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of services and products   144,428       146,636       421,717       438,735  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   65,066       70,100       197,679       222,615  
Depreciation and amortization   80,220       93,048       244,024       289,595  
Income from operations   37,352       23,542       114,484       54,562  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net of interest income   (31,661 )     (34,250 )     (95,215 )     (103,270 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -       1,121       234       1,370  
Other income, net   13,467       11,180       38,529       27,510  
Income (loss) before income taxes   19,158       1,593       58,032       (19,828 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,576       1,204       13,892       (5,719 )
Net income (loss)   14,582       389       44,140       (14,109 )
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   72       132       243       286  
               
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 14,510     $ 257     $ 43,897     $ (14,395 )
               
Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ 0.20     $ -     $ 0.60     $ (0.21 )
               



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  (Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   September 30,
        2020       2019       2020       2019  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
  Net income (loss)   $ 14,582     $ 389     $ 44,140     $ (14,109 )
  Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
  Depreciation and amortization     80,220       93,048       244,024       289,595  
  Deferred income taxes     -       639       -       639  
  Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings     857       (349 )     1,001       (1,561 )
  Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense     (13,681 )     (11,649 )     (29,666 )     (24,261 )
  Non-cash, stock-based compensation     2,263       1,928       5,487       5,240  
  Amortization of deferred financing     1,222       1,240       3,628       3,679  
  Gain on extinguishment of debt     -       (1,121 )     (234 )     (1,370 )
  Other adjustments, net     (255 )     (4 )     (4,485 )     791  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net     30,421       1,254       33,455       (10,006 )
  Net cash provided by operating activities     115,629       85,375       297,350       248,637  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
  Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net     (55,978 )     (64,575 )     (152,215 )     (184,343 )
  Proceeds from sale of assets     904       140       6,977       14,343  
  Proceeds from sale of investments     -       -       426       329  
  Other     -       -       -       (450 )
  Net cash used in investing activities     (55,074 )     (64,435 )     (144,812 )     (170,121 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
  Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     -       45,000       40,000       152,000  
  Payment of finance lease obligations     (2,124 )     (2,932 )     (7,243 )     (9,743 )
  Payment on long-term debt     (4,588 )     (45,588 )     (93,763 )     (142,763 )
  Repurchase of senior notes     -       (21,692 )     (4,208 )     (25,986 )
  Dividends on common stock     -       -       -       (55,445 )
  Net cash used in financing activities     (6,712 )     (25,212 )     (65,214 )     (81,937 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     53,843       (4,272 )     87,324       (3,421 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     45,876       10,450       12,395       9,599  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 99,719     $ 6,178     $ 99,719     $ 6,178  
                   



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Revenue by Category  
(Dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                       
    Three Months Ended       Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,       September 30,  
      2020     2019         2020     2019  
Commercial and carrier:                      
Data and transport services (includes VoIP)   $ 90,153   $ 88,756       $ 269,297   $ 265,420  
Voice services     45,343     46,606         136,838     141,812  
Other     10,909     11,828         33,027     40,394  
      146,405     147,190         439,162     447,626  
Consumer:                      
Broadband (VoIP and Data)     67,163     65,456         196,806     192,609  
Video services     18,452     20,463         56,796     61,540  
Voice services     42,775     45,487         129,072     136,601  
      128,390     131,406         382,674     390,750  
                       
Subsidies     18,064     18,025         54,587     54,318  
Network access     32,009     34,211         93,947     105,000  
Other products and services     2,198     2,494         7,534     7,813  
Total operating revenue   $ 327,066   $ 333,326       $ 977,904   $ 1,005,507  
                       



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                       
                     
    Three Months Ended  
    Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q4 2019   Q3 2019  
Commercial and carrier:                      
Data and transport services (includes VoIP)   $ 90,153   $ 89,572   $ 89,572   $ 89,905   $ 88,756  
Voice services     45,343     45,775     45,720     46,510     46,606  
Other     10,909     10,406     11,712     12,500     11,828  
      146,405     145,753     147,004     148,915     147,190  
Consumer:                      
Broadband (VoIP and Data)     67,163     65,567     64,076     64,474     65,456  
Video services     18,452     19,213     19,131     19,838     20,463  
Voice services     42,775     43,121     43,176     44,238     45,487  
      128,390     127,901     126,383     128,550     131,406  
                       
Subsidies     18,064     18,069     18,454     18,122     18,025  
Network access     32,009     30,473     31,465     33,056     34,211  
Other products and services     2,198     2,980     2,356     2,392     2,494  
Total operating revenue   $ 327,066   $ 325,176   $ 325,662   $ 331,035   $ 333,326  
                       



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Net income (loss) $ 14,582     $ 389     $ 44,140     $ (14,109 )
Add (subtract):              
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,576       1,204       13,892       (5,719 )
Interest expense, net   31,661       34,250       95,215       103,270  
Depreciation and amortization   80,220       93,048       244,024       289,595  
EBITDA   131,039       128,891       397,271       373,037  
               
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):              
Other, net (2)   35       1,141       (3,280 )     13,840  
Investment income (accrual basis)   (11,510 )     (11,254 )     (31,269 )     (30,605 )
Investment distributions (cash basis)   12,350       10,905       32,046       28,823  
Pension/OPEB expense   (1,937 )     483       (3,107 )     3,690  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -       (1,121 )     (234 )     (1,370 )
Non-cash compensation (3)   2,263       1,928       5,487       5,240  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,240     $ 130,973     $ 396,914     $ 392,655  
               
Notes:              
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
 



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Free Cash Flow Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 115,629     $ 85,375     $ 297,350     $ 248,637  
Add (subtract):              
Capital expenditures   (55,978 )     (64,575 )     (152,215 )     (184,343 )
Dividends paid   -       -       -       (55,445 )
Proceeds from the sale of assets   904       140       6,977       14,343  
Free cash flow $ 60,555     $ 20,940     $ 152,112     $ 23,192  
               



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Sept. 30,
Summary of Outstanding Debt:   2020  
Term loans, net of discount $4,533 $ 1,766,416  
Senior unsecured notes due 2022, net of discount $1,486   439,023  
Finance leases   18,273  
Total debt as of September 30, 2020   2,223,712  
Less deferred debt issuance costs   (6,057 )
Less cash on hand   (99,719 )
Total net debt as of September 30, 2020 $ 2,117,936  
   
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 $ 527,799  
   
Total Net Debt to last twelve months  
Adjusted EBITDA 4.01x  
     



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio - Pro Forma
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Pro Forma
  Sept. 30,
Summary of Outstanding Debt:   2020  
Term loans, net of discount of $18,750 $ 1,231,250  
Senior secured notes due 2028   750,000  
Finance leases   18,273  
Total debt   1,999,523  
Less deferred debt issuance costs   (25,000 )
Less cash on hand   (142,043 )
Total net debt $ 1,832,480  
   
   
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 $ 527,799  
   
Total Net Debt to last twelve months  
Adjusted EBITDA - Pro Forma 3.47x  
   
Notes:  
Pro Forma net debt leverage ratio represents the effects of the refinancing and Searchlight Stage 1 investment of $350 million as if it was completed on September 30, 2020.    
   



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Net income (loss) $ 14,582     $ 389     $ 44,140     $ (14,109 )
Integration and severance related costs, net of tax   -       2,761       31       10,931  
Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax   6       -       (104 )     (257 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   -       (724 )     178       (930 )
Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax   (187 )     (152 )     (568 )     78  
Other, tax   -       639       -       639  
Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax   1,722       1,245       4,176       3,558  
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 16,123     $ 4,158     $ 47,853     $ (90 )
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding   71,153       70,813       71,153       70,813  
Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.23     $ 0.06     $ 0.67     $ -  
               
Notes:              
Calculations above assume a 23.9% and 35.4% effective tax rate for the three months ended and 23.9% and 32.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
 



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Key Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
                     
    Sept. 30,
 		  June 30,   % Change   Sept. 30,   % Change
     2020    2020   in Qtr    2019   YOY
                     
Voice Connections   794,333   809,457   (1.9%)   854,430   (7.0%)
                     
Data and Internet Connections   792,211   791,203   0.1%   784,151   1.0%
                     
Video Connections   77,854   80,053   (2.7%)   86,446   (9.9%)
                     
Business and Broadband as % of total revenue (1)   75.9%   76.1%   (0.3%)   75.6%   0.4%
                     
Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FTTH) (2)   46,326   45,847   1.0%   37,359   24.0%
                     
On-net buildings   13,202   12,882   2.5%   11,732   12.5%
                     
Consumer Customers   562,587   569,148   (1.2%)   602,482   (6.6%)
                     
Consumer ARPU   $76.07   $74.91   1.5%   $72.70   4.6%
                     
                     
Notes:                    
(1) Business and Broadband revenue % includes: commercial/carrier, equipment sales and service, directory, consumer broadband and special access.
(2) FTTH miles added to fiber route network miles beginning in Q2 2020, which were previously not included. Prior period amounts have not been restated to the current period presentation.

