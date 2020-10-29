 

Ceylon Graphite Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

29.10.2020, 13:00  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of October 19 and 23, 2020, it has issued an additional 21,265,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.0875 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,860,687.50 in connection with the closing of a second tranche of its private placement financing (the “Offering”). In aggregate, Ceylon Graphite issued an aggregate of 51,428,556 units for gross proceeds of $4,500,000 pursuant to its private placement.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Ceylon Graphite (a “Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of Ceylon Graphite (“Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.15 at any time up until October 28, 2023.

“We are very pleased with the overwhelming interest from sophisticated and strategic investors for this offering. Strategic battery metals are in significant demand globally and our goal is to be the premier producer of high-quality graphite for the energy storage industry. The Company has made significant progress over the past four years towards this goal. This financing will now allow us to aggressively grow our business through increased production, ramping up sales efforts for long term contracts and the commissioning of a processing unit,” said Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Primary Capital Inc. (collectively, the “Finders”) acted as Finders for the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to accelerate the commercial production initiated earlier this year at its K1 site, finish development and attain mining licensing approval for its M1 site, advance development of additional sites and for general corporate purposes.

Ceylon Graphite paid the Finders a cash commission of $130,248.13 which was satisfied through the issuance of 1,488,550 Units. In addition, the Company issued to the Finders 1,488,550 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the Finders to purchase one Unit at the price of $0.0875 per Unit at any time until October 28, 2023. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and ‎one day.

