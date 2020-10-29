 

GBT to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after U.S. financial markets close.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a general business update and to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-252-3031 (domestic) or 312-281-1210 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com under the Investors section. An archived audio webcast will be available for one month following the event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:
Steven Immergut (investors and media)
650-410-3258
simmergut@gbt.com


