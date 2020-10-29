GBT to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after U.S. financial markets close.



Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a general business update and to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-252-3031 (domestic) or 312-281-1210 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com under the Investors section. An archived audio webcast will be available for one month following the event.