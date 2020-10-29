Soleno Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation with Body Composition Results from Phase III DESTINY PWS Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome at ObesityWeek 2020 Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that body composition data from the Company’s Phase III trial, DESTINY PWS (C601), evaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablets for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), will be highlighted in a late-breaking oral presentation at The Obesity Society’s ObesityWeek 2020 meeting, being held virtually from November 2-6, 2020. The data will be presented by Parisa Salehi, M.D., Clinical Director of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Clinic at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Abstract Title: A Phase III Study of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome: Effects on Body Composition and Adipokines Presenter: Parisa Salehi, M.D., Seattle Children’s Hospital Session: Oral 002/Track 3: Interventional and Clinical Studies Date/Time: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 9:45 AM – 10:00 AM ET

The abstract is available on the ObesityWeek website and can be accessed directly here.

About PWS

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA and the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research estimate that PWS occurs in approximately one in every 15,000 live births. The hallmark symptom of this disorder is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life for PWS patients and their families. Additional characteristics of PWS include behavioral problems, cognitive disabilities, low muscle tone, short stature (when not treated with growth hormone), the accumulation of excess body fat, developmental delays, and incomplete sexual development. Hyperphagia can lead to significant morbidities (e.g., stomach rupture, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease) and mortality (e.g., choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior). In a global survey conducted by the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, 96.5% of respondents (parent and caregivers) rated hyperphagia as the most important or a very important symptom to be relieved by a new medicine. There are currently no approved therapies to treat the hyperphagia/appetite, metabolic, cognitive function, or behavioral aspects of the disorder. Diazoxide choline has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of PWS in the U.S. and EU, and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.