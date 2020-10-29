Monster Beverage to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the close of the market. The company also said that chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney Sacks, and vice chairman and president, Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor conference call that same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.



The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.