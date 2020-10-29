 

CytomX Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

-Teleconference Scheduled for November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT-

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform, plans to report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live audio webcast of the teleconference from the “Investors & News” section of CytomX’s website at http://ir.cytomx.com/. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Conference Call:

  U.S. Dial-in Number:  (877) 809-6037
     
  International Dial-in Number: (615) 247-0221
     
  Conference ID:  6705899

An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website from November 5, 2020, until November 12, 2020.

About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody technology platform, for the treatment of cancer.

Probody therapeutics are designed to remain inactive until they are activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment. As a result, Probody therapeutics are intended to bind selectively to tumors and decrease binding to healthy tissue, to minimize toxicity and potentially create safer, more effective therapies. As leaders in the field, our innovative technology is designed to turn previously undruggable targets into druggable targets and to enable more effective combination therapies. CytomX and its partners, comprised of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have developed a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates against novel, difficult to drug targets and potential best-in-class immunotherapeutic candidates against clinically validated targets. The CytomX clinical stage pipeline includes first-in-class product candidates against previously undruggable targets, including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. The CytomX clinical stage pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as our wholly owned anti-PD-L1 Probody therapeutic, CX-072, and the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas and Bristol Myers Squibb. For additional information about CytomX Therapeutics, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor and Media Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@sternir.com
212-362-1200


