 

Academic Society for Health Advice presents the "talking waste" / PACCOR gives plastic packaging a digital identity / Visually imperceptible barcode helps sort all kinds of plastics

Hamburg (ots) - As part of an environmentally friendly recycling system, PACCOR,
the leading international player in the packaging industry, has introduced
plastic packaging solutions with digital identity provided by Digimarc
Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC). This innovation enables the correct identification
of each package throughout the value chain. This is a big step into the
recycling economy, because for the first time it is now possible to
differentiate between food and non-food packaging and to achieve high-quality
sorting.

"As one of the leading manufacturers of packaging, we want to close the material
loop by enabling full recyclability of our products. Therefore we have set
ourselves the goal of minimizing packaging waste, conserving resources and
saving energy wherever possible," says Andreas Schuette, Chief Executive Officer
at PACCOR.

What happens to the packaging when it is no longer needed? How much is actually
recycled? For PACCOR today's recycling rate is too low. 50 % of the plastic ends
up in the residual waste by mistake, which is burned directly unsorted. The
problem to be able to recycle packaging, e.g. in food grade packaging, is that
the packaging does not present itself properly when it ends up in a reusable
material stream.

Based on the digital barcode technology provided by Digimarc Corporation, PACCOR
introduced a solution which allows customers to use this Digimarc Barcode
directly on the surface of rigid plastic packaging without any extra marking
like labels or direct print. This code is able to provide consumers and disposal
companies with information about the respective packaging - anytime and
anywhere. This means that even if the packaging ends up in the residual waste by
mistake, the scanner in the recycling plant is capable of correcting the error.
In this way, resources could be conserved, recycling promoted and C02 emissions
significantly reduced in the future.

"For the first time, waste with digital identity enables us to sort packaging
efficiently. For example, the scanner in the sorting system recognizes whether a
container was used for food or non-food products, sorts all colored packaging -
including black - or receives information on whether the reusable material can
be recycled or composted. And multi-layer packaging can also be professionally
separated and recycled," explains Nicolas Lorenz, Chief Commercial Officer at
PACCOR.

The Digimarc Platform is a principal technology of the cross-value chain
initiative 'HolyGrail 2.0' to improve sortation and higher-quality recycling
rates for packaging in the European Union (EU). The HolyGrail 2.0 Leadership
Team includes world-leading brands involved in food and consumer products
