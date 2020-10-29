Academic Society for Health Advice presents the "talking waste" / PACCOR gives plastic packaging a digital identity / Visually imperceptible barcode helps sort all kinds of plastics

Hamburg (ots) - As part of an environmentally friendly recycling system, PACCOR,

the leading international player in the packaging industry, has introduced

plastic packaging solutions with digital identity provided by Digimarc

Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC). This innovation enables the correct identification

of each package throughout the value chain. This is a big step into the

recycling economy, because for the first time it is now possible to

differentiate between food and non-food packaging and to achieve high-quality

sorting.



"As one of the leading manufacturers of packaging, we want to close the material

loop by enabling full recyclability of our products. Therefore we have set

ourselves the goal of minimizing packaging waste, conserving resources and

saving energy wherever possible," says Andreas Schuette, Chief Executive Officer

at PACCOR.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

What happens to the packaging when it is no longer needed? How much is actuallyrecycled? For PACCOR today's recycling rate is too low. 50 % of the plastic endsup in the residual waste by mistake, which is burned directly unsorted. Theproblem to be able to recycle packaging, e.g. in food grade packaging, is thatthe packaging does not present itself properly when it ends up in a reusablematerial stream.Based on the digital barcode technology provided by Digimarc Corporation, PACCORintroduced a solution which allows customers to use this Digimarc Barcodedirectly on the surface of rigid plastic packaging without any extra markinglike labels or direct print. This code is able to provide consumers and disposalcompanies with information about the respective packaging - anytime andanywhere. This means that even if the packaging ends up in the residual waste bymistake, the scanner in the recycling plant is capable of correcting the error.In this way, resources could be conserved, recycling promoted and C02 emissionssignificantly reduced in the future."For the first time, waste with digital identity enables us to sort packagingefficiently. For example, the scanner in the sorting system recognizes whether acontainer was used for food or non-food products, sorts all colored packaging -including black - or receives information on whether the reusable material canbe recycled or composted. And multi-layer packaging can also be professionallyseparated and recycled," explains Nicolas Lorenz, Chief Commercial Officer atPACCOR.The Digimarc Platform is a principal technology of the cross-value chaininitiative 'HolyGrail 2.0' to improve sortation and higher-quality recyclingrates for packaging in the European Union (EU). The HolyGrail 2.0 LeadershipTeam includes world-leading brands involved in food and consumer products