 

New Relic Expands Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Help Companies Accelerate Their Cloud Adoption Journey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  65   |   |   

Today, New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, announced a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies commit to increased product integrations and development, and joint go-to-market activities designed to help customers accelerate and de-risk their cloud adoption journey. New Relic is now positioned as a premier observability solution for AWS.

Joint customer benefits of the SCA include:­

  • Collaboration to simplify the discovery and adoption of New Relic One by AWS customers: New Relic and AWS will collaborate on making it easy for developers to send telemetry data from AWS services into New Relic One, improving observability and accelerating their cloud adoption.
  • Consolidated purchasing and billing through AWS Marketplace: New Relic One is now available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to consolidate their billing by purchasing New Relic One directly through AWS. New Relic One is also available through both the AWS Marketplace Seller Private Offers and AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) programs.
  • Joint go-to-market activities: The companies will engage in co-marketing and co-selling programs built around incentives and accelerators that create more value for customers.

“AWS is delighted to establish a strategic collaboration with New Relic as we share a common commitment -- helping customers innovate and migrate faster to the cloud,” said Matt Garman, Vice President, AWS Sales & Marketing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “This collaboration integrates New Relic’s comprehensive observability capabilities with industry-leading cloud services from AWS to accelerate the value New Relic can offer to clients.”

“New Relic and AWS are coming together to create an incredibly compelling go-to-market and technology alliance designed to help the world’s developers build more perfect software in the cloud,” said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. “Our vision for this strategic collaboration is to expand New Relic's reach, making it just as easy and seamless for developers to purchase New Relic through AWS, as it is for consumers to buy goods from third-party sellers on Amazon.com.”

