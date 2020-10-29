Arrow Electronics Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

“Our strong financial performance this quarter is a testament to the strength of our business model,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “Arrow is a trusted provider of critical technology solutions, and we believe strong demand for the products and solutions we provide will endure and increase beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers and suppliers are choosing to do more business with Arrow because of our growing engineering, design, supply chain management and hybrid cloud solution capabilities. The hard work of our talented team and their unwavering focus on providing customers with the products and solutions they need, when they need them, has allowed us to capitalize on opportunities leading to financial performance that was above our expectations.”

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported third-quarter 2020 sales of $7.23 billion, an increase of 2 percent from sales of $7.08 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Third-quarter net income was $166 million, or $2.13 per share on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $92 million, or $1.10 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income 1 was $162 million, or $2.08 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with non-GAAP net income of $155 million, or $1.86 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2019.

Global components third-quarter sales of $5.31 billion increased 5 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components sales increased 29 percent year over year. Americas components sales decreased 13 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region decreased 10 percent year over year. Europe components sales decreased 8 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region decreased 12 percent year over year. Global components third-quarter operating income was $204 million. Third-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $208 million.

“Robust third-quarter global components sales demonstrate the vital role we play in the supply chains of manufacturing customers around the world,” continued Mr. Long. “Sales were above the high-end of our expectations driven by tremendous growth in Asia, where our business has doubled in size over the last five years due to our consistent investments in the region to support innovation and invention.”

Global enterprise computing solutions third-quarter sales of $1.92 billion decreased 5 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales decreased 7 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions sales increased 6 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region increased 1 percent year over year. Americas enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 10 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions third-quarter operating income was $83 million. Third-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $85 million.

“Third-quarter global enterprise computing solutions sales were near the high-end of our prior outlook, led by the cloud and security solutions that enable business continuity and remote working,” said Mr. Long. “We continue to be a source of stability for our customers and suppliers facing challenging market conditions.”

“Our financial results demonstrated the resilience of Arrow’s business model,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Third-quarter cash flow from operations was $275 million, driven by disciplined working capital management and healthy profitability from our leading positions in the markets we serve. As always, we remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. During the third quarter, we returned approximately $150 million to shareholders through our stock repurchase program, ending the quarter with approximately $563 million of remaining authorization under our share repurchase program. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, and we are pleased to report that return on invested capital increased year over year for the second straight quarter.”

FOURTH-QUARTER 2020 OUTLOOK

Consolidated sales of $7.45 billion to $8.05 billion, with global components sales of $5.1 billion to $5.4 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion

Net income per share on a diluted basis of $2.42 to $2.58, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis 1 of $2.57 to $2.73

of $2.57 to $2.73 Average tax rate of approximately 23.5 percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent

Average diluted shares outstanding of 77 million

Interest expense of approximately $33 million

Expecting average USD-to-Euro exchange rate of $1.16 to €1; changes in foreign currencies to increase sales by approximately $110 million, and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $.07 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Outlook Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & integration charges Non-GAAP measure Net income per diluted share $2.42 - $2.58 $.10 $.05 $2.57 - $2.73

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements, as the term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding: Arrow’s future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, such as sales, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, average tax rate, average diluted shares outstanding, interest expense, average USD-to-Euro exchange rate, impact to sales due to changes in foreign currencies, intangible amortization expense per diluted share, restructuring & integration charges per diluted share, and expectation regarding market demand. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat the coronavirus, industry conditions, changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand, competition, other vagaries in the global components and global enterprise computing solutions markets, changes in relationships with key suppliers, increased profit margin pressure, changes in legal and regulatory matters, non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, anti-trust, and anti-corruption laws, foreign tax and other loss contingencies, and the company's ability to generate cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's periodic reports on Form 10-K, the Form 10-Q and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information relating to sales, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share.

The company provides non-GAAP sales, gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, and net income per share on a diluted basis which are adjusted GAAP measures for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as "changes in foreign currencies") by re-translating prior period results at current period foreign exchange rates, the impact of dispositions by adjusting the company’s operating results for businesses disposed, as if the dispositions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented (referred to as "dispositions"), the impact of the company’s personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as "wind down"), the impact of inventory write-downs and recoveries related to the digital business (referred to as “digital inventory write-downs and recoveries”), and the impact of notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs and recoveries related to the AFS business (referred to as “AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries” and “AFS inventory write-downs and recoveries,” respectively). Non-GAAP operating income excludes identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and long-lived assets, and the impact of wind down. Net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share as adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, net gains and losses on investments, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and long-lived assets, certain tax adjustments, pension settlement gain, and the impact of wind down. A reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the tables below.

The company believes that such non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the company’s operating performance and underlying trends in the company’s business because management considers these items referred to above to be outside the company’s core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating the company’s financial and operating performance. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors may use this non-GAAP financial information in evaluating management performance and setting management compensation.

The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or alternative to, sales, operating income, net income and net income per basic and diluted share determined in accordance with GAAP. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Sales $ 7,231,260 $ 7,078,118 $ 20,219,171 $ 21,578,657 Cost of sales 6,442,670 6,279,277 17,951,727 19,103,219 Gross profit 788,590 798,841 2,267,444 2,475,438 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 504,211 522,446 1,539,520 1,677,734 Depreciation and amortization 46,732 45,231 140,654 139,739 Loss on disposition of businesses, net — 14,573 — 15,439 Impairments 2,305 253 7,223 698,246 Restructuring, integration, and other charges (credits) (2,840) 43,120 6,948 74,692 550,408 625,623 1,694,345 2,605,850 Operating income (loss) 238,182 173,218 573,099 (130,412) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies 61 (1,070) 308 (2,155) Gain (loss) on investments, net 2,726 1,126 (3,183) 7,864 Employee benefit plan (expense) credit 595 (1,071) (1,687) (3,349) Interest and other financing expense, net (30,461) (49,882) (105,596) (153,426) Income (loss) before income taxes 211,103 122,321 462,941 (281,478) Provision for income taxes 44,707 29,340 113,453 30,878 Consolidated net income (loss) 166,396 92,981 349,488 (312,356) Noncontrolling interests 336 850 1,121 3,744 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 166,060 $ 92,131 $ 348,367 $ (316,100) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.15 $ 1.11 $ 4.42 $ (3.75) Diluted $ 2.13 $ 1.10 $ 4.39 $ (3.75) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 77,390 82,711 78,807 84,246 Diluted 78,086 83,397 79,404 84,246

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) (Unaudited) September 26, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,019 $ 300,103 Accounts receivable, net 7,958,675 8,482,687 Inventories 3,235,802 3,477,120 Other current assets 238,403 266,249 Total current assets 11,659,899 12,526,159 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 7,818 7,793 Buildings and improvements 196,258 173,370 Machinery and equipment 1,528,735 1,481,525 1,732,811 1,662,688 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (938,956) (859,578) Property, plant, and equipment, net 793,855 803,110 Investments in affiliated companies 76,355 86,942 Intangible assets, net 241,293 271,903 Goodwill 2,074,282 2,061,322 Other assets 650,949 651,360 Total assets $ 15,496,633 $ 16,400,796 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,849,252 $ 7,046,221 Accrued expenses 899,326 880,507 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 166,128 331,431 Total current liabilities 7,914,706 8,258,159 Long-term debt 2,097,741 2,640,129 Other liabilities 646,414 636,115 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2020 and 2019, respectively Issued - 125,424 shares in both 2020 and 2019, respectively 125,424 125,424 Capital in excess of par value 1,157,149 1,150,006 Treasury stock (49,696 and 44,804 shares in 2020 and 2019, respectively), at cost (2,689,876) (2,332,548) Retained earnings 6,443,680 6,131,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (255,313) (262,211) Total shareholders’ equity 4,781,064 4,811,919 Noncontrolling interests 56,708 54,474 Total equity 4,837,772 4,866,393 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,496,633 $ 16,400,796

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 166,396 $ 92,981 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 46,732 45,231 Amortization of stock-based compensation 6,285 7,120 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliated companies (61) 1,070 Deferred income taxes (7,369) 6,362 Impairments 2,305 253 Loss on disposition of businesses, net — 14,573 Gain on investments, net (2,727) (884) Other 3,995 (276) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable, net 87,402 21,355 Inventories 207,646 64,468 Accounts payable (176,973) (3,013) Accrued expenses (41,889) 270 Other assets and liabilities (17,015) 37,264 Net cash provided by operating activities 274,727 286,774 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid on disposition of businesses — (10,785) Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (30,013) (31,444) Other (9,116) (8,495) Net cash used for investing activities (39,129) (50,724) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (78,966) 80,227 Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net 328 (215,937) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,233 2,088 Repurchases of common stock (153,011) (103,270) Net cash used for financing activities (229,416) (236,892) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 15,009 (6,893) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,191 (7,735) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 205,828 269,989 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 227,019 $ 262,254

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 349,488 $ (312,356) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 140,654 139,739 Amortization of stock-based compensation 28,602 34,749 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliated companies (308) 2,155 Deferred income taxes 38,976 (65,484) Impairments 7,223 698,246 Loss on disposition of businesses, net — 15,439 Loss (gain) on investments, net 3,198 (7,622) Other 4,043 10,814 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable, net 533,570 916,908 Inventories 260,573 342,610 Accounts payable (228,000) (1,349,189) Accrued expenses 29,154 (71,124) Other assets and liabilities (7,336) 8,308 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,159,837 363,193 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid on disposition of businesses — (1,325) Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (89,555) (113,080) Other (14,582) (5,555) Net cash used for investing activities (104,137) (119,960) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (86,155) (93,129) Repayments of long-term bank borrowings, net (411,362) (96,960) Redemption of notes (209,366) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,963 11,710 Repurchases of common stock (384,750) (304,194) Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap (48,378) — Other (141) (147) Net cash used for financing activities (1,134,189) (482,720) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,405 (7,586) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (73,084) (247,073) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 300,103 509,327 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 227,019 $ 262,254

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 7,231,260 $ 7,078,118 2.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 96,749 Impact of wind down — (60,130) Non-GAAP consolidated sales $ 7,231,260 $ 7,114,737 1.6 % Global components sales, as reported $ 5,307,737 $ 5,048,880 5.1 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 67,317 Impact of wind down — (60,130) Non-GAAP global components sales $ 5,307,737 $ 5,056,067 5.0 % Americas Components sales, as reported $ 1,515,962 $ 1,738,710 (12.8) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (409) Impact of wind down — (46,998) Non-GAAP Americas Components sales $ 1,515,962 $ 1,691,303 (10.4) % Europe components sales, as reported $ 1,196,672 $ 1,304,109 (8.2) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 64,000 Impact of wind down — (13,132) Non-GAAP Europe components sales $ 1,196,672 $ 1,354,977 (11.7) % Asia components sales, as reported $ 2,595,103 $ 2,006,061 29.4 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 3,726 Non-GAAP Asia components sales $ 2,595,103 $ 2,009,787 29.1 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 1,923,523 $ 2,029,238 (5.2) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 29,432 Non-GAAP global ECS sales $ 1,923,523 $ 2,058,670 (6.6) % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 649,732 $ 610,324 6.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 30,545 Non-GAAP Europe ECS sales $ 649,732 $ 640,869 1.4 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 1,273,791 $ 1,418,914 (10.2) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (1,113) Non-GAAP Americas ECS sales $ 1,273,791 $ 1,417,801 (10.2) %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 20,219,171 $ 21,578,657 (6.3) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (41,938) Impact of wind down and dispositions — (232,239) Non-GAAP consolidated sales $ 20,219,171 $ 21,304,480 (5.1) % Global components sales, as reported $ 14,579,593 $ 15,511,742 (6.0) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (21,453) Impact of wind down — (221,098) Non-GAAP global components sales $ 14,579,593 $ 15,269,191 (4.5) % Americas Components sales, as reported $ 4,557,661 $ 5,522,538 (17.5) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (4,169) Impact of wind down — (170,724) Non-GAAP Americas Components sales $ 4,557,661 $ 5,347,645 (14.8) % Europe components sales, as reported $ 3,625,079 $ 4,223,363 (14.2) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (5,049) Impact of wind down — (50,374) Non-GAAP Europe components sales $ 3,625,079 $ 4,167,940 (13.0) % Asia components sales, as reported $ 6,396,853 $ 5,765,841 10.9 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (12,235) Non-GAAP Asia components sales $ 6,396,853 $ 5,753,606 11.2 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 5,639,578 $ 6,066,915 (7.0) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (20,485) Impact of dispositions — (11,141) Non-GAAP global ECS sales $ 5,639,578 $ 6,035,289 (6.6) % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 2,013,843 $ 2,074,638 (2.9) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (3,117) Impact of dispositions — (11,141) Non-GAAP Europe ECS sales $ 2,013,843 $ 2,060,380 (2.3) % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 3,625,735 $ 3,992,277 (9.2) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (17,368) Non-GAAP Americas ECS sales $ 3,625,735 $ 3,974,909 (8.8) %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 26, 2020 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & Integration charges AFS Reserves & Recoveries Digital Write Downs & Recoveries Impairments(1) Impact of Wind Down Non-recurring tax items Other(2) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 7,231,260 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 7,231,260 Gross Profit 788,590 — — — — — (475) — — 788,115 Operating income 238,182 9,352 (2,840) (233) — 2,305 (2,487) — — 244,279 Income before income taxes 211,103 9,352 (2,840) (233) — 2,305 (2,478) — (4,495) 212,714 Provision for income taxes 44,707 2,396 (665) (56) — 556 (583) 4,887 (1,090) 50,152 Consolidated net income 166,396 6,956 (2,175) (177) — 1,749 (1,895) (4,887) (3,405) 162,562 Noncontrolling interests 336 146 — — — — — — — 482 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 166,060 $ 6,810 $ (2,175) $ (177) $ — $ 1,749 $ (1,895) $ (4,887) $ (3,405) 162,080 Net income per diluted share(7) $ 2.13 $ 0.09 $ (0.03) $ — $ — $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ (0.06) $ (0.04) $ 2.08 Effective tax rate 21.2 % 23.6 % Three months ended September 28, 2019 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense(3) Restructuring & Integration charges(3) AFS Reserves & Recoveries Digital Write Downs & Recoveries Impairments Impact of Wind Down(3) Non-recurring tax items Other(4) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 7,078,118 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (60,130) $ — $ — $ 7,017,988 Gross Profit 798,841 — — — 1,101 — (3,541) — — 796,401 Operating income 173,218 10,265 31,087 (664) 1,101 711 36,917 — — 252,635 Income before income taxes 122,321 10,265 31,087 (664) 1,101 711 36,842 — (1,126) 200,537 Provision for income taxes 29,340 2,860 8,922 (178) 272 — 3,753 — (249) 44,720 Consolidated net income 92,981 7,405 22,165 (486) 829 711 33,089 — (877) 155,817 Noncontrolling interests 850 138 — — — — — — — 988 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 92,131 $ 7,267 $ 22,165 $ (486) $ 829 $ 711 $ 33,089 $ — $ (877) $ 154,829 Net income per diluted share(7) $ 1.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.40 $ — $ (0.01) $ 1.86 Effective tax rate 24.0 % 22.3 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 26, 2020 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & Integration charges AFS Reserves & Recoveries Digital Write Downs & Recoveries Impairments(1) Impact of Wind Down Non-recurring tax items Other(2) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 20,219,171 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 20,219,171 Gross Profit 2,267,444 — — — — — (11,171) — — 2,256,273 Operating income 573,099 29,041 6,948 (956) — 7,223 (14,311) — — 601,044 Income before income taxes 462,941 29,041 6,948 (956) — 7,223 (14,292) — 1,414 492,319 Provision for income taxes 113,453 7,461 2,219 (231) — 2,356 (3,245) 1,272 336 123,621 Consolidated net income 349,488 21,580 4,729 (725) — 4,867 (11,047) (1,272) 1,078 368,698 Noncontrolling interests 1,121 420 — — — — — — — 1,541 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 348,367 $ 21,160 $ 4,729 $ (725) $ — $ 4,867 $ (11,047) $ (1,272) $ 1,078 $ 367,157 Net income per diluted share(7) $ 4.39 $ 0.27 $ 0.06 $ (0.01) $ — $ 0.06 $ (0.14) $ (0.02) $ 0.01 $ 4.62 Effective tax rate 24.5 % 25.1 % Nine months ended September 28, 2019 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense(3) Restructuring & Integration charges(3) AFS Reserves & Recoveries Digital Write Downs & Recoveries Impairments(5) Impact of Wind Down(3) Non-recurring tax items Other(6) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 21,578,657 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (221,098) $ — $ — $ 21,357,559 Gross Profit 2,475,438 — — 1,868 21,215 — (7,363) — — 2,491,158 Operating income (loss) (130,412) 28,072 62,079 15,187 21,215 623,796 151,332 — 866 772,135 Income (loss) before income taxes (281,478) 28,072 62,079 15,187 21,215 623,796 151,414 — (6,998) 613,287 Provision for income taxes 30,878 7,863 16,498 3,732 5,234 64,246 31,011 (3,502) (1,950) 154,010 Consolidated net income (loss) (312,356) 20,209 45,581 11,455 15,981 559,550 120,403 3,502 (5,048) 459,277 Noncontrolling interests 3,744 420 — — — — — — — 4,164 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (316,100) $ 19,789 $ 45,581 $ 11,455 $ 15,981 $ 559,550 $ 120,403 $ 3,502 $ (5,048) $ 455,113 Net income (loss) per diluted share(7) $ (3.75) $ 0.23 $ 0.54 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 6.64 $ 1.43 $ 0.04 $ (0.06) $ 5.36 Effective tax rate (11.0) % 25.1 % (1) Impairments includes $2,305 and $7,223 in impairment charges related to various other long-lived assets unrelated to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively. (2) Other includes (gain) loss on investments, net and pension settlement gain. (3) Amounts for restructuring, integration, and other charges, identifiable intangible asset amortization, loss on disposition of businesses, net, and impairments related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business are included in “impact of wind down” above. (4) Other includes gain on investments, net. (5) Impairments include goodwill impairments of $570,175, tradename impairments of $46,000, and $7,621 in impairment charges related to various other long-lived assets. (6) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net and gain on investments, net. (7) For the nine months ended September 28, 2019, the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation includes 727 thousand shares that were excluded from the GAAP net income per diluted share calculation. Additionally, in all periods presented the sum of the components for non-GAAP diluted EPS may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Sales: Global components $ 5,307,737 $ 5,048,880 $ 14,579,593 $ 15,511,742 Global ECS 1,923,523 2,029,238 5,639,578 6,066,915 Consolidated $ 7,231,260 $ 7,078,118 $ 20,219,171 $ 21,578,657 Operating income (loss): Global components $ 203,603 $ 171,591 $ 550,206 $ (159,993) Global ECS (a) 82,529 92,375 197,883 277,481 Corporate (b) (47,950) (90,748) (174,990) (247,900) Consolidated $ 238,182 $ 173,218 $ 573,099 $ (130,412)

(a) Includes reserves and other adjustments of approximately $29.9 million primarily related to foreign tax and other loss contingencies for the first nine months of 2020. These reserves are principally associated with transactional taxes on activity from several prior years, not significant to any one year. (b) Includes restructuring, integration, and other charges (credits) of $(2.8) million and $6.9 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, and $31.1 million and $62.7 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, respectively. Also includes $2.3 million of impairment charges related to various long-lived assets for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Global components operating income (loss), as reported $ 203,603 $ 171,591 $ 550,206 $ (159,993) Intangible assets amortization expense (c) 7,014 7,398 21,653 19,458 Impairments (c) — 711 — 623,796 Impact of wind down (c) (2,487) 36,917 (14,311) 150,752 AFS notes receivable reserve (recoveries) (233) (664) (956) 15,187 Digital inventory reserve — 1,101 — 21,215 Global components non-GAAP operating income $ 207,897 $ 217,054 $ 556,592 $ 670,415 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 82,529 $ 92,375 $ 197,883 $ 277,481 Intangible assets amortization expense 2,338 2,866 7,388 8,613 Impairments — — 4,918 — Global ECS non-GAAP operating income $ 84,867 $ 95,241 $ 210,189 $ 286,094

(c) For the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, impact of wind down includes restructuring, integration, and other charges, identifiable intangible asset amortization, loss on dispositions of businesses, net, and impairments related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business.

