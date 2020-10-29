 

Twist Bioscience Showcases Next-Generation Sequencing Presentations at Virtual American Society for Human Genetics 2020 Annual Meeting

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the presentation of new customer and company data generated using the Twist Bioscience target enrichment and library preparation products for next-generation sequencing (NGS).

“The data presented at ASHG highlight the diverse applications of our NGS target enrichment technology which can be applied to consumer genomics, cancer detection, rare disease research, as well as tracking viral evolution of infectious diseases,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We remain focused on delivering optimal products for our customers to advance research for the most pressing public health issues including COVID-19, while at the same time continuing to develop synthetic DNA based solutions to improve health and sustainability.”

In addition to customer presentations from Harvard Medical School and Sema4, Twist Bioscience scientists will be presenting posters on the following topics:

  • Poster #3568: Targeted Sequencing-based Genotyping as a Competitive Alternative to Genotyping Arrays. In this poster, a case study showcasing the design of a Twist Custom Target Capture Panel for the identification of hundreds of thousands of markers by NGS. In this groundbreaking poster, data demonstrate that Twist can apply its Custom Panel design algorithms to generate an exceptionally large target enrichment panel with more than 240,000 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) with exceptional and consistent performance. These data show that Twist is able to produce a unified workflow to merge genotyping with exome sequencing, leading to considerable cost savings while maintaining high-quality data.
  • Poster #2445: Tunability and Optimization Using the Twist Fast Hybridization Target Enrichment System for DNA Methylation Sequencing. This poster highlights Twist’s Targeted Methylation Sequencing Solution and a novel and innovative way to generate libraries used for methylation detection. While genetic sequencing has allowed the ability to link sequence with a number of disease states, other factors, including DNA methylation modifications on adenines and cytosines, can affect gene expression through epigenetic processes. Twist’s solution can be used in combination with several different sized custom designed DNA methylation panels and tuned to best fit timelines and preferred final picard metrics while differentiating original methylation states.
  • Poster #3293: A Target Enrichment Approach for Identifying Infectious Disease. In this poster, we demonstrate Twist's target enrichment systems as a sensitive and informative approach combining library preparation and 30 minute Fast Hybridization for detecting viral agents that can be RNA or DNA as well as single- or double-stranded. The data show that our SARS-CoV-2 Research Panel can detect the virus with as few as 10 copies of SARS-CoV-2 genome. Extending our results beyond single infections, the data demonstrate that Twist’s Respiratory Virus Research Panel simultaneously detects multiple viral agents which can then be sequenced with excellent coverage in a model of co-infection.

The posters will be available through the resources section of the Twist Bioscience website.

