Twist Bioscience Showcases Next-Generation Sequencing Presentations at Virtual American Society for Human Genetics 2020 Annual Meeting

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the presentation of new customer and company data generated using the Twist Bioscience target enrichment and library preparation products for next-generation sequencing (NGS).

“The data presented at ASHG highlight the diverse applications of our NGS target enrichment technology which can be applied to consumer genomics, cancer detection, rare disease research, as well as tracking viral evolution of infectious diseases,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We remain focused on delivering optimal products for our customers to advance research for the most pressing public health issues including COVID-19, while at the same time continuing to develop synthetic DNA based solutions to improve health and sustainability.”