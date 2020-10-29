XPeng Unveils Cutting Edge Features at 2020 Tech Day

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, this week released its 2 nd Smart Car Operations Report, following its 2 nd annual Tech Day where the company unveiled its newly developed cutting edge autonomous driving and in-car smart features.

XPeng P7 smart EV sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

“2020 to 2022 is a period of gaining significant momentum for the Smart EV sector which will rapidly accelerate from 2023 to 2025 and a create massive disruption to traditional ICE vehicles,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPeng.

“End-to-end R&D, data-driven capabilities and fast growth are three initiatives needed for a company to gain long-term competitive advantages and dominant market share,” Chairman He added.

At its 2nd Tech Day, XPeng launched 18 firmware OTA updates, adding 82 new features to its vehicles. The voice assistant’s average monthly utilization rate reached 99.74% and in-car navigation utilization rate achieved 92.54%, according to XPeng’s 2020 Smart Car Operations Report.

XPeng’s autonomous driving system XPILOT 3.0, planned for release in the first quarter of 2021, will provide Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for highways and memory auto parking for carparks. These new features address some of the major challenges for drivers in China.

Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP)

Built on XPILOT 3.0, the NGP highway solution enables autonomous driving from point A to point B. The solution will be available on all of China’s major highways with high-precision digital maps and will be the most advanced navigation guided autonomous driving system for production models in China.

The NGP system incorporates driving scenarios specific to China such as traffic cone recognition and avoidance, large truck avoidance, night overtaking reminders, faulty vehicle avoidance, and vehicle follow on congested roads. It can also handle adverse weather conditions, complex roads and locations without GPS signals.

The solution will be the only 360° dual-perception system in the industry with optimal identification of automobile surroundings with the most powerful positioning capabilities in production.

Memory Auto Parking

The XPILOT 3.0 will feature a Memory Parking functionality for parking lots. This feature will recognize side-front parking spaces and cover “the last mile” of parking with the ability to avoid obstacles, plan routes and park with extreme precision. The feature is the world's first auto parking system for production vehicles that does not require any car park modifications.