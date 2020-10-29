 

Scatec Solar ASA Primary insider trading

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:07  |  48   |   |   

Oslo, 29 October 2020: MMH Nysteen Invest AS, a company controlled by Board member Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties, has on 29 October 2020 bought 1,260 shares in Scatec Solar ASA at an average price per share of NOK 197.70. After the transaction and as of the date hereof, Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties own 2,760 shares in Scatec Solar ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


