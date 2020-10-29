C.H. Robinson Delivers Solutions for Food Retailers Facing Seismic Shift in Consumer Habits and Spend

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson is bringing supply chain expertise and technology to the aid of grocery retailers facing unprecedented demand and consumer change during one of the busiest food shopping seasons of the year. With an analysis of USDA data projecting a $250 billion annual shift to food at home spend, and a FMI report showing a 300% jump in online grocery sales, food retailers are contending with new challenges during an already busy holiday season.

C.H. Robinson helps food retailers navigate unpredictable holiday season with supply chain solutions and agility to meet consumers’ changing demands. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a key service provider to 50 of the top 75 grocery retailers in the United States and 90% of the top ten, C.H. Robinson’s specialized food retail logistics offerings are leveraging technology built by and for supply chain experts, a global suite of services and new research on grocery shopping trends to help retailers adapt and execute against the changing needs of its customers and the market.

“This will be one of the most challenging and unpredictable shopping seasons our generation has seen, which means food retailers need supply chain agility to help them react in real-time to changes in demand,” said Michael Castagnetto, president, Robinson Fresh, the fresh produce division of C.H. Robinson. “To meet shoppers’ expectations, inventory now needs to be replenishable in a matter of hours—not days or weeks—which is why we are delivering insights and solutions that provide greater flexibility and visibility, from product origination to store shelf or digital cart.”

Through its single, global, multimodal platform Navisphere, C.H. Robinson has been helping grocery retailers accommodate demand surges, tight transportation markets and ongoing uncertainty since the outbreak of the pandemic. Now, it is applying that same agility heading into the holidays, leveraging Navisphere to give retailers connectivity to inventory management services enabling quick order adjustments, access to industry leading retail consolidation services and integration with multimodal transportation solutions with direct-to-store delivery. With 10 million square feet under refrigeration, 7.5 million square feet of dry warehouse, six managed service centers and 175 different distribution centers across North America, the combination of localized warehousing at scale connected to multimodal transportation options allows for a streamlined process down to the SKU level and gives retailers unmatched flexibility to meet consumers’ ever-changing demands. Additionally, if store shelves do sell out, C.H. Robinson supports retailers by providing fresh product as needed to ensure that consumers can have that perfect pumpkin pie for their holiday.