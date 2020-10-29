 

Stone Waived Certain Breakup Fees and Increased Cash Portion of Consideration for Business Combination With Linx and Linx’s Independent Board Ratified Its Recommendation in Favor of Stone’s Transaction

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that it has waived certain breakup fees and increased the cash portion of the consideration to be paid to Linx shareholders in connection with the definitive agreement for STNE Participações S.A. (“STNE”), a controlled company of Stone that holds the software investments business of the Stone group in Brazil, to merge its business with Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX) (“Linx”), a leading provider of retail management software in Brazil (“Transaction”).

In response to the request made by Linx Independent Board Members and in order to reach the best outcome for all stakeholders, including Linx´s clients, shareholders and employees, Stone and Linx have agreed on the following changes:

1)   Waiver of the R$112,500,000 breakup fee in case of non-approval at the Linx Shareholders Meeting: Stone has agreed to waive the R$112,500,000 breakup fee (clause 8.1 (iv) of the Association Agreement) in the case that any of the matters being voted upon are rejected at the Linx Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (“ESM”). All other fines pursuant to the Association Agreement remain unchanged.
     
2)   Increase in the total consideration: Conditioned upon approval of the transaction in the Linx ESM to be held on November 17, 2020, Stone has agreed to increase the cash portion of the consideration to be paid to Linx shareholders by R$0.50 per share. As a result, each Linx share will receive cash consideration of R$ 32.06 plus 0.0126774 Stone Class A common shares, increasing the total consideration to R$ 35.96, based on Stone’s closing price as of October 28, 2020, a premium of 36.6% to Linx unaffected1 30-day VWAP.

In addition, according to the Minutes of Linx’s Board Meeting held on October 28, 2020, Linx’s Independent Board Members revisited their recommendation given recent events and new information from both the Stone transaction and TOTVs proposal. Some of the elements the Independent Board Members took into consideration were the following:

