Stone Waived Certain Breakup Fees and Increased Cash Portion of Consideration for Business Combination With Linx and Linx’s Independent Board Ratified Its Recommendation in Favor of Stone’s Transaction

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that it has waived certain breakup fees and increased the cash portion of the consideration to be paid to Linx shareholders in connection with the definitive agreement for STNE Participações S.A. (“ STNE ”), a controlled company of Stone that holds the software investments business of the Stone group in Brazil, to merge its business with Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX) (“ Linx ”), a leading provider of retail management software in Brazil (“ Transaction ”).



In response to the request made by Linx Independent Board Members and in order to reach the best outcome for all stakeholders, including Linx´s clients, shareholders and employees, Stone and Linx have agreed on the following changes: