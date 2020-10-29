 

Gilat Successfully Demonstrates Carrying 5G Traffic with Outstanding Performance over Thaicom's GEO HTS Satellite

Gilat's cellular backhaul solution declared operational and ready for implementation in 5G architecture

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it successfully demonstrated carrying 5G traffic with outstanding performance over Thaicom's GEO HTS satellite. With this successful demonstration, Gilat's cellular backhaul solution is declared operational and ready for implementation in the 5G architecture.

Superior user experience was recorded using Gilat's Capricorn PLUS VSAT in the live demonstrations last month with two MNOs over Thaicom's IPSTAR GEO satellite. Using a 5G handset, a large number of applications including: Browsing, Speedtest, Youtube 4K, VoLTE, ViLTE, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and even communication with a drone providing a live video stream, were tested with excellent results.

The tests were done with a number of 5G architecture options, including Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA), using Gilat's Capricorn PLUS with adaptation of its patented GTP acceleration, reaching speeds of 400 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload and at times showing results better than the terrestrial connection.

“We are excited with the results of the close work with our partners in demonstrating the extraordinary capabilities of our flagship VSAT, Capricorn PLUS. We believe that these recorded results of 400/100 Mbps to/from the 5G handset are unique in the industry," said Alik Shimelmits, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Gilat. “This was successfully demonstrated using Gilat’s Capricorn PLUS over Thaicom’s GEO satellite and MNOs are invited to go ahead and deploy Gilat's solution for their 5G services.”

"I am very pleased that Thaicom and Gilat have jointly achieved such a significant milestone, further proving the strategic long-term relationship between the companies," said Abhay Kumar, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan for Gilat. "This strong partnership went a long way in allowing us to demonstrate these remarkable 5G capabilities and positions us well to deliver value to MNOs as they embark on their journey to deliver differentiated 5G services to the people around the world."

