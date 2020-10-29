HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national provider of back-office and operational support for franchised operators of on-demand and temporary staffing service providers, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-602-0380

International dial-in number: 1-862-298-0970

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/38301 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest’s website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 26, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010 International replay number: 1-919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 38301

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on demand labor solutions primarily in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct and HireQuest franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of approximately 136 franchisee-owned offices in 30 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 80,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005055/en/