iCAD to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5
NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release
financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5.
Thursday, November 5th @ 4:30pm ET
Domestic: 800-908-8386
International: 212-231-2909
Conference ID: 21971485
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142233
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Amy Cook
+1-925-200-2125
acook@icadmed.com
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
icad Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare