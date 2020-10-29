 

INmune Bio, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on Thursday, November 5

Management to host conference call at 4:30 pm ET on that day

LA JOLLA, Calif, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company” or “INmune”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness a patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and to provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. Please ask for the INmune Bio Third Quarter Conference Call when reaching an operator.

Date: November 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Participant Dial-in: 800-909-4145
Participant Dial-in (international): 415-226-5358

A transcript will follow approximately 24 hours from the scheduled call. A replay will also be available through November 12 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering PIN no. 21970461.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently in clinical trials to determine if it can help treat for COVID-19 complications (Quellor), cancer (INB03), Alzheimer’s and treatment resistant depression (XPro595), and NASH (LIVNate). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The Company’s clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. INB03, XPro1595, LIVNate, Quellor and INKmune are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved or that any specific results will be achieved. Our two platforms are beginning clinical trials and there cannot be any assurance of the success of these trials. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contact:
David Moss, CFO
(858) 964-3720
DMoss@INmuneBio.com

Investor Contact:
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 741-7792
Chuck@lifesciadvisors.com


