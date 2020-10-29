Bellerophon to Present Results from its Phase 2 iNO-PF Study of INOpulse for the Treatment of Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, announced today that data from its Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study (iNO-PF) of INOpulse for the treatment of fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease patients at risk for pulmonary hypertension will be presented at the American Thoracic Society Interstitial Lung Disease Mini Symposia and the 2020 Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Meeting.



Details of the presentations are below: