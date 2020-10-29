Bellerophon to Present Results from its Phase 2 iNO-PF Study of INOpulse for the Treatment of Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.10.2020, 13:30 | 47 | 0 |
WARREN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing
treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, announced today that data from its Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study (iNO-PF) of INOpulse for the treatment
of fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease patients at risk for pulmonary hypertension will be presented at the American Thoracic Society Interstitial Lung Disease Mini Symposia and the 2020 Pulmonary
Fibrosis Foundation Meeting.
Details of the presentations are below:
|American Thoracic Society Mini Symposia
|Title:
|A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Pulsed, Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) in Subjects at Risk of Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Associated with Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease (fILD) on Long Term Oxygen Therapy
|Presenter:
|Steven D. Nathan, M.D., F.C.C.P., Inova Fairfax Hospital
|Session:
|B16 and D13: Interstitial Lung Disease: Biomarkers and Treatment
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, November 5, 2020, 5:00 PM ET
|Registration:
|https://thoracic.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtd-2orDojGdGxW73yxtxhbSla ...
|2020 Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Volunteer Meeting
|Title:
|Pulsed Outpatient Inhaled Nitric Oxide via INOpulse for Patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis
|Presenter:
|Wassim Fares, M.D. M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer of Bellerophon Therapeutics
|Plenary Session:
|Updates from the PFF and Clinical Trial Innovation Series Part 1
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, November 5, 2020, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET
|Weblink:
|https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/docs/default-source/default-document ...
About Bellerophon
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0