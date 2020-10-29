 

PCSB Financial Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $3.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes certain nonrecurring items, the Company recorded adjusted net income of $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $2.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.

On October 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on or about November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2020.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Earnings before income taxes and provision for loan losses of $3.5 million for the quarter decreased $556,000 or 13.6% from the linked quarter and $429,000 or 10.8% from the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest income of $11.6 million for the current quarter increased $118,000 or 1.0% from the linked quarter but decreased $421,000 or 3.5% from the same quarter last year.
  • The net interest margin was 2.69% for the quarter, a decrease from 2.72% in the linked quarter and 3.03% for the same quarter last year.
  • Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.80% for the quarter, a decrease from 0.97% in the linked quarter and 1.20% for the same quarter last year.
  • The efficiency ratio was 70.68% for the quarter compared to 68.85% for the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 71.28% for the quarter compared to 71.80% for the prior year quarter. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.
  • Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, an increase of 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Average deposits of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, an increase of 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Non-performing loans decreased $1.3 million year-over-year to $2.1 million, equating to 0.17% of total net loans receivable as of September 30, 2020.

President’s Comments

“While we navigate through these unprecedented times there continue to be many challenges facing the country and the banking industry as a whole,” said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “Although the economy appears to be improving it remains in an uncertain position due to the prolonged pandemic. We continue to take actions to protect the health and well-being of our employees and assistance to our customers in addressing their financial needs. Our credit team has worked closely with those customers coming off payment deferrals and on a very positive note, we have currently seen almost 90% of them back to making their full monthly payments. This leaves less than 2% of the loan portfolio still in deferral status as of September 30, 2020. However, because these are still uncertain times we will continue to carefully monitor those high-risk industry sectors mostly affected by the pandemic. Additionally, our team will be assisting those small businesses as they begin the SBA’s loan application forgiveness process.”

“Meanwhile, we have seen strong deposit growth over the last two quarters. Our unparalleled customer service has allowed us to accelerate the growth in our customer base despite these uncertain economic times, by increasing the depth of our existing customer relationships, as well as increasing penetration into our local markets. Expanding the use of electronic and mobile banking products has enhanced the customer experience and will position us for more efficient operations going forward.”

“As to our first quarter’s results, adjusted net income of $2.7 million, which excludes certain nonrecurring items, shows a slight decrease ($260,000) from the previous quarter which included an additional $685,000 in swap income; however, it increased 10% compared to the year-ago period. I am pleased that in this stressed economic environment core earnings, when you exclude swap income, increased considerably and remains strong. During the September quarter we announced that our Board of Directors approved our third share repurchase program. We believe that our stable financial performance, high level of capital and strong asset quality affords us the opportunity to purchase the Company’s stock at discounted levels, creating additional value for our shareholders.”

“While the ultimate impact of the pandemic is difficult to predict, management believes the Company is well-positioned to weather this crisis and continue to deliver long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders.”

COVID-19 Response and Impact

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has been active in providing assistance to our customers, as well as assessing the risks and potential impact on the Company’s financial position, including credit quality, earnings and capital. The following is a summary of these actions through September 30, 2020:

Loan Payment Deferrals

The COVID-19 pandemic has created extensive disruptions to the local economy and our customers. Throughout the pandemic and as of September 30, 2020, the Company has granted loan payment deferrals for 331 consumer and commercial loans whose borrowers have demonstrated financial hardship caused by COVID-19 with loan balances totaling $223.4 million. The table below summarizes the deferrals granted and their status for loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands):

                  Remain on deferral as of 9/30/20     No longer on deferral as of 9/30/2020  
    Number of loans   Recorded Investment     Number of loans   Recorded Investment   % of Total Amount Granted Deferral     Number of loans   Recorded Investment   % of Total Amount Granted Deferral   % of Loans 30 Days or More Past Due  
Consumer     109   $ 31,235       17   $ 6,614     21.2 %     92   $ 24,621     78.8 %   0.8 %
Commercial     210     180,758       11     15,140     8.4       199     165,618     91.6   0.3  
Total     319   $ 211,993       28   $ 21,754     10.3 %     291   $ 190,239     89.7 %   0.4 %
                                                             

Of the loans still on deferral as of September 30, 2020, $17.4 million are scheduled to resume payments prior to October 31, 2020, with the remainder scheduled to resume payments prior to January 31, 2021. As we continue to assess the borrowers’ financial condition and individual circumstances in the coming weeks and months, additional payment deferrals may be granted.

Risk Assessment and Financial Impact

Capital

The Company’s capital position is strong. At September 30, 2020, all of the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. Specifically, the Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 12.41% as of September 30, 2020, which represents approximately 2 ½ times the well-capitalized regulatory standard of 5%. Additionally, as of September 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation (parent of PCSB Bank) has $37.3 million of additional funds that could be contributed to the Bank as capital, which would result in a proforma Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 14.48%.

Credit Risk

The Company has taken actions to identify, assess and address its COVID-19-related credit exposure. Many factors are unknown, including the ultimate impacts of the government fiscal and monetary stimulus and relief measures, payment deferral programs, as well as the medium and long-term impacts COVID-19 may have on our consumer and commercial borrowers, particularly if negative trends in COVID-19 cases should result in additional business shutdowns. The following table provides, as of September 30, 2020, the Company’s commercial and construction loan exposures to those industries the Company believes to be the most directly and significantly impacted by the pandemic:

Industry Sector: Total balance outstanding as of
September 30, 2020 (1)
(amounts in thousands) 		  % of total loans receivable   % secured by real estate collateral   % granted payment deferral (4)   % remaining on deferral as of 9/30 (4)   Loan-to-Value % (5)  
Retail (2) $ 135,353     11.0 %   98.2 %   32.9 %   - %   50.8 %
Mixed-use with retail component   103,531     8.4     100.0     21.5     -     53.0  
Hotels and accommodation services (3)   32,259     2.6     100.0     31.5     23.7     59.8  
Food service (incl. restaurants)   26,376     2.1     96.3     65.1     22.9     54.3  
Arts, entertainment and recreation   10,008     0.8     97.9     29.8     -     56.8  
Total $ 307,527     24.9 %   98.8 %   31.6 %   4.5 %   53.0 %
                                     
(1)   Excludes PPP loans.
(2)   Includes $74.3 million of loans supported by properties with credit-rated or anchored tenants.
(3)   Includes one construction relationship with an outstanding balance of $4.8 million.
(4)   Percentage of total balance outstanding. All loans remaining on deferral as of September 30, 2020 are secured by real estate, with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 54.3% as of September 30, 2020.
(5)   Generally based on collateral values upon origination.
 

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had no exposure to leveraged lending, shared national credits, energy exploration or credit cards.

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income was $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $118,000, or 1.0%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $421,000, or 3.5%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a 34 basis point decrease in net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets of $138.8 million, or 8.7%. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter is primarily the result of an increase in average interest-earning assets of $42.3 million, partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in net interest margin.

The net interest margin was 2.69% for the current quarter reflecting decreases of 3 basis points compared to 2.72% in the prior quarter and 34 basis points compared to 3.03% in the prior year quarter. Despite continued asset growth, along with a decrease in funding costs, margin compression has resulted from significant decreases in market interest rates over the past year, stemming from decreases in the Fed Funds rate in mid-March, which has disproportionately reduced asset yields. The reduction in funding costs has continued in the current quarter, however, the significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, driven by the significant increase in deposits experienced in the prior quarter, has resulted in a less profitable asset mix.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.36%, a 16 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 68 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. Despite significant loan portfolio growth, decreases in market interest rates driven most significantly by Fed Funds rate cuts in mid-March, the origination of lower yielding PPP loans, as well as the significant increases in liquidity over the last quarter has decreased asset yields.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.80% for the current quarter, a decrease of 17 basis points from 0.97% in the prior quarter and 40 basis points from 1.20% in the prior year quarter. In response to the significant decrease in market interest rates in mid-March, deposit rate reductions were implemented, the effects of which have been realized in the last two quarters. At September 30, 2020, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.66%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.89% for the current quarter, a decrease of 16 basis points from 1.05% in the prior quarter and 43 basis points from 1.32% in the prior year quarter. Over the remainder of the current fiscal year, the Company has $77.5 million of wholesale funding maturing, including FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.29%.

The provision for loan losses was $109,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $335,000 for the same quarter in 2019. Charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $76,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $17,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $6,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable was 0.17% as of September 30, 2020, an increase from 0.14% as of June 30, 2020 and a decrease from 0.29% as of September 30, 2019.

Noninterest income of $594,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $583,000 compared to the linked quarter and $171,000 compared to the prior year period. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a $685,000 decrease in swap income, partially offset by a $95,000 increase in fees and service charges. The decrease compared to the prior year period was primarily due to decreases of $80,000 in fees and service charges, $41,000 in swap income and $47,000 in gains on the sale of foreclosed real estate. The reduction in fees and service charge income compared to the prior year quarter was due to the combined effects of reduced customer transaction activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and our waiver of certain overdraft fees, ATM usage fees, wire and CD early withdrawal fees in response to COVID-19, as required by emergency regulations promulgated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. The Company began waiving such fees in accordance with these regulations on or about March 20, 2020, with approximately $175,000 in fees waived or lost in the linked quarter. The Company reinstituted these fees on July 15, 2020, resulting in the increased fees compared to the linked quarter, however, we expect to continue to be subject to some level of reduced customer activity and waivers based on customer-specific circumstances.

Noninterest expense of $8.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $91,000 compared to the linked quarter and decreased $163,000 compared to the same period in 2019. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $108,000 in salaries and benefits, $74,000 in communication and data processing and $72,000 in all other non-interest expenses, partially offset by a $163,000 decrease in professional fees. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was caused primarily by decreases of $256,000 in retirement costs and $65,000 in all other expenses, partially offset by increases in FDIC insurance premiums of $113,000 and communications and data processing fees of $45,000. The Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $98,000 which fully offset its FDIC assessment for the prior year quarter. All available credits were applied as of June 30, 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 20.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 22.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 22.0% for the year ending June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets were unchanged at $1.79 billion at September 30, 2020. However, the mix of assets changed due to a decrease of $33.0 million in net loans receivable, partially offset by increases of $26.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.3 million in total investment securities. The $33.0 million decrease in net loans receivable was the result of decreases in commercial mortgages of $12.9 million, residential mortgages of $10.4 million and commercial loans of $8.7 million, which included a decrease in PPP loans of $13.9 million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is a result of an increase in deposits and reduced loan originations experienced during the quarter due to reduced economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total liabilities were unchanged at $1.52 billion at September 30, 2020. However, the mix of liabilities changed due to a $3.8 million increase in deposits which was largely offset by a $3.7 million decrease in escrow accounts. Following a $93.7 million or 7.3% increase in deposits in the linked quarter, the Company continued to see deposit inflows in the current quarter, the result of numerous economic trends associated with COVID-19, including reduced consumer and commercial spending, and various forms of government stimulus.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $34,000 to $273.7 million at September 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $3.4 million of common stock and $630,000 of cash dividends declared and paid, partially offset by net income of $2.7 million and $1.1 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period.

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.45 and $16.07, respectively, compared to $16.20 and $15.82, respectively, at June 30, 2020. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At September 30, 2020, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, including the impact of lost fee revenue and operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(914) 248-7272

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30,     June 30,  
    2020     2020  
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 161,387     $ 135,045  
Federal funds sold     1,352       1,257  
Cash and cash equivalents     162,739       136,302  
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $293,810 and $281,497, respectively)     287,370       275,772  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value     31,139       37,426  
Total investment securities     318,509       313,198  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,672 and $8,639, respectively     1,227,913       1,260,947  
Accrued interest receivable     6,729       6,880  
FHLB stock     6,307       6,308  
Premises and equipment, net     20,195       20,853  
Deferred tax asset, net     3,400       3,129  
Bank-owned life insurance     25,151       25,019  
Goodwill     6,106       6,106  
Other intangible assets     209       229  
Other assets     13,817       12,958  
Total assets   $ 1,791,075     $ 1,791,929  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,193,168     $ 1,181,357  
Non interest-bearing deposits     183,844       191,898  
Total deposits     1,377,012       1,373,255  
Mortgage escrow funds     6,420       10,123  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     106,056       106,089  
Other liabilities     27,908       28,749  
Total liabilities     1,517,396       1,518,216  
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     -       -  
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,712,295 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and 16,634,237 and 16,898,137 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     187       187  
Additional paid in capital     187,026       186,200  
Retained earnings     143,386       141,288  
Unearned compensation - ESOP     (10,901 )     (11,145 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes     (6,216 )     (6,403 )
Treasury stock, at cost (2,078,058 and 1,814,158 shares as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     (39,803 )     (36,414 )
Total shareholders' equity     273,679       273,713  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,791,075     $ 1,791,929  
                 

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,  
    2020     2019  
Interest and dividend income                
Loans receivable   $ 12,547     $ 13,036  
Investment securities     1,856       2,692  
Federal funds and other     125       298  
Total interest and dividend income     14,528       16,026  
Interest expense                
Deposits and escrow interest     2,432       3,301  
FHLB advances     519       727  
Total interest expense     2,951       4,028  
Net interest income     11,577       11,998  
Provision for loan losses     109       335  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     11,468       11,663  
Noninterest income                
Fees and service charges     322       402  
Swap income     129       170  
Bank-owned life insurance     132       137  
Other     11       56  
Total noninterest income     594       765  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     5,607       5,764  
Occupancy and equipment     1,318       1,315  
Communications and data processing     576       531  
Professional fees     400       404  
Postage, printing, stationery and supplies     139       140  
Advertising     100       100  
Amortization of intangible assets     20       24  
FDIC assessment     113       -  
Other operating expenses     351       509  
Total noninterest expense     8,624       8,787  
Net income before income tax expense     3,438       3,641  
Income tax expense     710       812  
Net income   $ 2,728     $ 2,829  
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
Diluted   $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     15,302,838       15,979,762  
Diluted     15,302,949       16,082,276  
                 

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2020     June 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
  Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate  
Assets:                                                                      
Loans receivable $ 1,252,595     $ 12,547       4.00 %   $ 1,263,600     $ 12,808       4.06 %   $ 1,142,025     $ 13,036       4.56 %
Investment securities   315,292       1,856       2.35       304,383       1,896       2.49       399,190       2,692       2.70  
Other interest-earning assets   158,038       125       0.31       115,652       117       0.41       45,914       298       2.58  
Total interest-earning assets   1,725,925       14,528       3.36       1,683,635       14,821       3.52       1,587,129       16,026       4.04  
Non-interest-earning assets   71,926                       70,120                       70,266                  
Total assets $ 1,797,851                     $ 1,753,755                     $ 1,657,395                  
                                                                       
Liabilities and equity:                                                                      
NOW accounts $ 149,466       89       0.24     $ 140,954       79       0.23     $ 119,852       57       0.19  
Money market accounts   250,297       238       0.38       218,023       289       0.53       149,880       463       1.23  
Savings accounts and escrow   360,091       202       0.22       343,472       192       0.22       362,569       232       0.25  
Time deposits   443,487       1,903       1.70       470,279       2,288       1.95       459,348       2,549       2.20  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,203,341       2,432       0.80       1,172,728       2,848       0.97       1,091,649       3,301       1.20  
FHLB advances   106,067       519       1.94       106,099       514       1.94       121,855       727       2.37  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,309,408       2,951       0.89       1,278,827       3,362       1.05       1,213,504       4,028       1.32  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   184,085                       176,146                       140,627                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   28,958                       23,505                       21,211                  
Total liabilities   1,522,451                       1,478,478                       1,375,342                  
Total shareholders' equity   275,400                       275,277                       282,053                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,797,851                     $ 1,753,755                     $ 1,657,395                  
                                                                       
Net interest income         $ 11,577                     $ 11,459                     $ 11,998          
Interest rate spread (1)                   2.47                       2.47                       2.72  
Net interest margin (2)                   2.69                       2.72                       3.03  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   131.81 %                     131.65 %                     130.79 %                
                                                                       
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.  
   

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  As of
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Condensed Balance Sheets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,739   $ 136,302   $ 84,912   $ 62,835   $ 37,797
Total investment securities   318,509     313,198     309,618     327,835     379,007
Loans receivable, net   1,227,913     1,260,947     1,220,682     1,183,740     1,163,254
Other assets   81,914     81,482     80,663     74,757     78,550
Total assets $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929   $ 1,695,875   $ 1,649,167   $ 1,658,608
                             
Total deposits and escrow $ 1,383,432   $ 1,383,378   $ 1,287,510   $ 1,261,663   $ 1,241,458
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   106,056     106,089     106,121     86,153     111,185
Other liabilities   27,908     28,749     29,827     21,512     24,443
Total liabilities   1,517,396     1,518,216     1,423,458     1,369,328     1,377,086
Total shareholders' equity   273,679     273,713     272,417     279,839     281,522
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929   $ 1,695,875   $ 1,649,167   $ 1,658,608
                             


  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Condensed Income Statements                        
Interest income $ 14,528   $ 14,821   $ 15,334   $ 15,729   $ 16,026
Interest expense   2,951     3,362     3,809     4,032     4,028
Net interest income   11,577     11,459     11,525     11,697     11,998
Provision for loan losses   109     309     2,008     412     335
Noninterest income   594     1,177     580     547     765
Noninterest expense   8,624     8,533     8,520     8,794     8,787
Income before income tax expense   3,438     3,794     1,577     3,038     3,641
Income tax expense   710     834     360     685     812
Net income $ 2,728   $ 2,960   $ 1,217   $ 2,353   $ 2,829
                             
Earnings per share:                            
Basic $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.08   $ 0.15   $ 0.18
Diluted $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.08   $ 0.14   $ 0.18
                             

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Performance Ratios (1):                          
Return on average assets   0.61 %   0.68 %   0.29 %   0.57 %   0.68 %
Return on average equity   3.96 %   4.30 %   1.77 %   3.35 %   4.01 %
Interest rate spread   2.47 %   2.47 %   2.60 %   2.63 %   2.72 %
Net interest margin   2.69 %   2.72 %   2.89 %   2.93 %   3.03 %
Efficiency ratio   70.86 %   67.53 %   70.38 %   71.82 %   68.85 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)   71.28 %   67.74 %   70.87 %   72.55 %   71.80 %
                               
Noninterest income to average assets   0.13 %   0.27 %   0.14 %   0.13 %   0.18 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.92 %   1.95 %   2.06 %   2.11 %   2.12 %
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   131.81 %   131.65 %   129.78 %   130.45 %   130.79 %
Average equity to average assets   15.32 %   15.70 %   16.60 %   16.89 %   17.02 %
Dividend payout ratio (3)   23.09 %   21.25 %   52.01 %   27.62 %   23.29 %
                               

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Loans to deposits   89.17 %   91.82 %   95.40 %   94.58 %   94.27 %
                               
Share Data:                              
Shares outstanding   16,634,237     16,898,137     16,898,137     17,372,308     17,624,239  
Book value per common share $ 16.45   $ 16.20   $ 16.12   $ 16.11   $ 15.97  
Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.07   $ 15.82   $ 15.74   $ 15.74   $ 15.61  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Non-performing loans receivable $ 2,083   $ 1,795   $ 1,802   $ 1,618   $ 3,425  
Non-performing assets $ 2,083   $ 1,795   $ 1,802   $ 1,897   $ 4,281  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable   0.70 %   0.68 %   0.68 %   0.52 %   0.51 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable   416.32 %   481.28 %   463.15 %   384.18 %   174.98 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net   0.17 %   0.14 %   0.15 %   0.14 %   0.29 %
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.12 %   0.10 %   0.11 %   0.12 %   0.26 %
                               
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 76   $ 17   $ (122 ) $ 189   $ 6  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period (1)   0.02 %   0.01 %   (0.04 %)   0.06 %   0.00 %
                               
Capital Ratios (5):                              
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   12.41 %   12.51 %   13.19 %   13.00 %   12.89 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.56 %   16.98 %   16.80 %   17.24 %   17.16 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.56 %   16.98 %   16.80 %   17.24 %   17.16 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   18.24 %   17.65 %   17.44 %   17.74 %   17.64 %
                               
(1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized.  
(2) Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as noninterest expense, less certain nonrecurring items, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income excluding certain nonrecurring items. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the impact of certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  
(3) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.  
(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  
(5) Represents Bank ratios.  
   

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

  As of  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Mortgage loans:                              
Residential mortgages $ 245,008   $ 255,382   $ 266,684   $ 262,441   $ 264,251  
Commercial mortgage   794,248     807,106     775,378     741,171     726,315  
Construction   11,512     11,053     24,929     22,787     18,830  
Net deferred loan origination costs   666     739     925     1,054     1,202  
Total mortgage loans   1,051,434     1,074,280     1,067,916     1,027,453     1,010,598  
Commercial and consumer loans:                              
Commercial loans (1)   155,569     164,257     128,869     129,809     125,926  
Home equity credit lines   29,249     29,838     30,994     31,460     31,503  
Consumer and overdrafts   308     481     444     436     437  
Net deferred loan origination costs   25     730     805     798     783  
Total commercial and consumer loans   185,151     195,306     161,112     162,503     158,649  
Total loans receivable   1,236,585     1,269,586     1,229,028     1,189,956     1,169,247  
Allowance for loan losses   (8,672 )   (8,639 )   (8,346 )   (6,216 )   (5,993 )
Loans receivable, net $ 1,227,913   $ 1,260,947   $ 1,220,682   $ 1,183,740   $ 1,163,254  
                               
(1) Includes PPP loans of $35.7 million and $49.6 million of as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and none at all other dates.  
   


  As of  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Demand deposits $ 183,844   $ 191,898   $ 145,844   $ 140,218   $ 141,567  
NOW accounts   148,176     151,797     128,103     126,346     124,062  
Money market accounts   253,176     239,942     192,779     162,208     151,652  
Savings   349,805     343,352     330,310     354,078     350,250  
Time deposits   442,011     446,266     482,550     468,764     466,374  
Total deposits $ 1,377,012   $ 1,373,255   $ 1,279,586   $ 1,251,614   $ 1,233,905  
                               

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share  
Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 2,728   $ 2,960   $ 1,217   $ 2,353   $ 2,829  
                               
Adjustments (1):                              
Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (58 )   (30 )   (4 )   (95 )   (371 )
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate   -     -     (31 )   -     (37 )
Gain on sale of investment securities   -     -     (29 )   -     -  
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,670   $ 2,930   $ 1,153   $ 2,258   $ 2,421  
                               
Average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic   15,302,838     15,334,098     15,437,173     15,837,762     15,979,762  
Diluted   15,302,949     15,334,098     15,447,217     15,909,855     16,082,276  
Earnings per share (GAAP):                              
Basic $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.08   $ 0.15   $ 0.18  
Diluted $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.08   $ 0.14   $ 0.18  
Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):              
Basic $ 0.17   $ 0.19   $ 0.07   $ 0.14   $ 0.15  
Diluted $ 0.17   $ 0.19   $ 0.07   $ 0.14   $ 0.15  
                               
(1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.  
   

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Computation of Adjusted Yield on Assets and Adjusted Net Interest Margin                  
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 1,725,925   $ 1,683,635   $ 1,587,129  
                   
Interest and dividend income (GAAP) $ 14,528   $ 14,821   $ 16,026  
Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (73 )   (39 )   (477 )
Adjusted interest and dividend income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,455   $ 14,782   $ 15,549  
                   
Yield on interest-earning assets (GAAP)   3.36 %   3.52 %   4.04 %
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP)   3.35 %   3.51 %   3.92 %
                   
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,577   $ 11,459   $ 11,998  
Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (73 )   (39 )   (477 )
Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,504   $ 11,420   $ 11,521  
                   
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.69 %   2.72 %   3.03 %
Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)   2.67 %   2.71 %   2.90 %
                   

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Computation of Efficiency Ratio        
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,624   $ 8,533   $ 8,520   $ 8,794   $ 8,787  
                               
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,577   $ 11,459   $ 11,525   $ 11,697   $ 11,998  
Noninterest income (GAAP)   594     1,177     580     547     765  
Total (GAAP)   12,171     12,636     12,105     12,244     12,763  
Adjustments:                              
Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (73 )   (39 )   (5 )   (123 )   (477 )
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate   -     -     (40 )   -     (47 )
Gain on sale of investment securities   -     -     (38 )   -     -  
Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 12,098   $ 12,597   $ 12,022   $ 12,121   $ 12,239  
                               
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   70.86 %   67.53 %   70.38 %   71.82 %   68.85 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   71.28 %   67.74 %   70.87 %   72.55 %   71.80 %
                               

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		 
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share        
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 273,679   $ 273,713   $ 272,417   $ 279,839   $ 281,522  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )
Other intangible assets   (209 )   (229 )   (250 )   (274 )   (298 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 267,364   $ 267,378   $ 266,061   $ 273,459   $ 275,118  
                               
Common shares outstanding   16,634,237     16,898,137     16,898,137     17,372,308     17,624,239  
                               
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 16.45   $ 16.20   $ 16.12   $ 16.11   $ 15.97  
Adjustments:                              
Effects of intangible assets   (0.38 )   (0.38 )   (0.38 )   (0.37 )   (0.36 )
                               
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 16.07   $ 15.82   $ 15.74   $ 15.74   $ 15.61  
                               

Disclaimer

InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...