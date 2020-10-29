ROCCAT's Ridiculously Fast Titan Optical Switch Launches Tomorrow In The Vulcan Pro Keyboards & Burst Pro Mouse

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the new Vulcan Pro and Vulcan TKL Pro PC gaming keyboards, and the all-new Burst Pro PC gaming mouse, will be available at participating retailers worldwide tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2020. ROCCAT's latest Pro products feature the brand's all-new Titan Optical Switch – groundbreaking technology that registers response rates over 100 times faster than standard mechanical switches and offers double the lifespan with 100 million clicks. For serious PC gamers who require the best, the fastest, and the most precise equipment, the Vulcan Pro and TKL Pro keyboards offer ROCCAT's award-winning design and innovation with the ridiculously fast responsive speed of the new Titan Optical Switch. The full-size Vulcan Pro will be available for a MSRP of $199.99, while the popular, compact tenkeyless Vulcan TKL Pro will be available for a MSRP of $159.99. The all-new Burst Pro PC gaming mouse also takes advantage of the Titan Optical Switch technology to register mouse clicks faster than the competition and will be available for a MSRP of $59.99. The community has shown strong demand for ROCCAT's latest Vulcan keyboards and Burst Pro mouse, which join the recently launched Elo series PC gaming headsets, as all have set pre-order records for the growing PC brand.

"It's a very exciting time for ROCCAT as our Elo series headsets, new Vulcan keyboards, and Burst Pro mouse were our most pre-ordered products ever, and tomorrow PC gamers can experience the advantage of Titan Optical Switch technology firsthand in the Vulcan Pro keyboards and Burst Pro mouse," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "We spent three years developing the Titan Optical technology to take full advantage of the speed, precision, and durability benefits of optical while retaining that familiar 'click' feeling our fans love.