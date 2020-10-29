 

DGAP-News GBC management interview with Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest Group

GBC management interview with Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest Group (news with additional features)

29.10.2020 / 13:30
29/10/2020 - GBC management interview with Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest Group

Media and Games Invest (MGI) (ISIN: MT0000580101) is a fast and profitable growing company in the digital media and games sector. The company combines organic growth with value-added acquisitions. In the past six years, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets.

A few weeks ago, MGI announced the successful completion of an extensive private placement (gross volume: approx. € 29.0 million) within the framework of a dual listing on the Stockholm Stock Exchange Nasdaq Nordic (special segment Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market). Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview CFO Paul Echt about this strategic move.

GBC AG: Mr. Echt, what were the reasons for a dual listing on the Stockholm Stock Exchange Nasdaq Nordic and what effects do you expect in terms of trading (liquidity) and visibility of your share? Can the first positive effects already be seen now?

Mr Echt: The answer is a resounding yes. If we fade out the first trading week after the listing, due to exceptionally high, transaction-related volumes of up to 5 million euros per day, and only look at the turnover since the beginning of the second trading week, we see that the volume averages around 1.0 million euros per day, while the trading volume for the whole of September (before the dual listing) was still around 163,000 euros on average. This is due to the fact that a strong gaming cluster has developed on Nasdaq Stockholm in recent years. This includes successful companies such as Embracer, Stillfront and Paradox, whose share prices have risen between 230% and 1,117% in the past three years. Gaming is one of the hottest topics on the capital market there and many investors are very familiar with the business models and strong growth forecasts of the market. This is true for institutional investors as well as private investors, and our capital increase was accordingly oversubscribed almost three times. But also internationally, such as in the UK or the USA, the perception of MGI is increasing significantly due to the listing on Nasdaq Nordic. This is because many investors have recognised Nasdaq Nordic as an international marketplace for successful gaming companies.

