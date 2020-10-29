Citrix Sets New Standard for Digital Workspace Security

The rapid move to the cloud and remote work prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic are creating dynamic work environments that promise to drive new levels of productivity and innovation. But they have also opened the door to a host of new security and reliability concerns and sparked a significant increase in cyberattacks. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported a 400% increase in the number of cyberattack complaints since the pandemic began and more workers have had to access corporate resources remotely. To help companies defend themselves, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is introducing two new workspace security solutions designed to secure access and protect applications wherever work needs to get done.

“Organizations are struggling with solutions designed for defending static perimeters in today’s dynamic enterprise environments, and there is a critical need for a new approach,” said John Grady, cybersecurity analyst at independent research firm ESG. “Organizations expect improved security, performance, and efficiency through solutions that provide centralized management and distributed enforcement across the entire environment.”