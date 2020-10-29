 

Citrix Sets New Standard for Digital Workspace Security

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:30  |  68   |   |   

The rapid move to the cloud and remote work prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic are creating dynamic work environments that promise to drive new levels of productivity and innovation. But they have also opened the door to a host of new security and reliability concerns and sparked a significant increase in cyberattacks. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported a 400% increase in the number of cyberattack complaints since the pandemic began and more workers have had to access corporate resources remotely. To help companies defend themselves, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is introducing two new workspace security solutions designed to secure access and protect applications wherever work needs to get done.

“Organizations are struggling with solutions designed for defending static perimeters in today’s dynamic enterprise environments, and there is a critical need for a new approach,” said John Grady, cybersecurity analyst at independent research firm ESG. “Organizations expect improved security, performance, and efficiency through solutions that provide centralized management and distributed enforcement across the entire environment.”

A Unified Approach

Citrix delivers on this through an application-centric approach that starts with the digital workspace. In a single solution, Citrix combines a full cloud-delivered security stack integrated with identity-aware Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and an application-aware SD-WAN that allows companies to deliver cloud and Internet-based applications securely with high performance and reliability across work environments.

With the two new secure access offerings announced today, companies can accelerate their journey to a Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) and future proof their security investments:

Citrix Secure Internet Access - A comprehensive, global cloud security service that addresses the security requirements of modern enterprises. This includes secure web gateway, next-generation firewall, cloud access security broker (CASB), DLP, sandboxing and AI-driven attack detection.

Citrix Secure Workspace Access A VPN-less solution that delivers zero trust access to corporate web and SaaS applications accessed from managed and BYO devices.

Complemented by Citrix SD-WAN, the solutions – which can be purchased and used separately or together - also plug and play with third-party SD-WAN infrastructure, enabling companies to maximize their existing investments.

Seite 1 von 4
Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Citrix Expands Digital Workspace Security Offerings
22.10.20
Citrix Elects Robert E. Knowling, Jr. to Its Board of Directors
22.10.20
Citrix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
14.10.20
City Living Loses Luster as Remote Work Soars
13.10.20
Coleg Gwent Transforms Education with Citrix
09.10.20
Citrix Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Before Market Open on Thursday, October 22
06.10.20
Lindex Gives Retail a New Look with Citrix
01.10.20
Citrix Recognized by AWS for Digital Workplace Expertise

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
21
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter