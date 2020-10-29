 

Verint Financial Compliance Named Best Data Management Partner for Regulatory Compliance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its Financial Compliance solution has won the Data Management Partner for Regulatory Compliance category in Central Banking’s 2020 Fintech & RegTech Global Awards. The program recognizes innovation in financial and regulatory technology products and policy, results achieved through partnerships and celebrates the best work among central banks, financial regulators and the broader practitioner market.

Verint has been acknowledged for its innovative technology and proven track record in helping central banks standardize and store interaction data, allowing for the management, eDiscovery, analysis and retrieval across multiple business lines, supporting adherence to existing and forthcoming regulations.

“Verint helps central banks address communication compliance and associated data governance challenges through its financial compliance platform. For one central bank in South America, Verint quickly replaced their legacy systems prone to losing compliance-sensitive interaction records with a highly sophisticated and secure alternative that has been helping their team enhance records retention while speeding up monitoring and analysis,” says Rachael King, chair of Central Banking’s FinTech & RegTech Global Awards.

Verint Financial Compliance captures, retains, analyzes, and retrieves all communications including voice calling, chat, online meetings, screen sharing and more. Verint provides a comprehensive range of compliance capture capabilities allowing businesses to fully control the recording policy down to a user or group level. Its solution framework has been at the forefront of meeting new compliance challenges for organizations through a combination of secure compliance technology, powerful automation, and an open approach to ease integration and data intelligence.

“This prestigious award is a true testament of our continued engagement with central banks and supervisory bodies to help them maintain transparency and compliance by leveraging our innovative Verint Financial Compliance solution that supports multiple deployment options in the cloud, on premises or as a hybrid solution,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of strategic operations. “Central banks are benefitting from robust security features that seamlessly integrate with external platforms and easily export recorded data for analysis, examination and enrichment.”

To learn more about Verint Financial Compliance, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

