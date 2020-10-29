 

Calyxt Announces Commercial Agreement with S&W Seed Company to Deliver Improved Quality Alfalfa

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:31  |  47   |   |   

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, announced today that it has agreed to commercial terms with S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the U.S. and other select geographies. This marks the company’s first commercial trait license agreement and, based on U.S. sales projections, could potentially generate more than $10 million of license revenue over the life of the pending patent for the trait.

Calyxt worked in collaboration with S&W Seed Company to identify quality enhancing traits for a more sustainable alfalfa product with increased bioavailability for livestock. The enhanced trait gives farmers the opportunity to produce alfalfa forage for livestock with improved digestibility, which may lead to greater animal performance. The result is a higher value alfalfa produced on the same acre with the same inputs, putting greater profitability in the hands of the farmer. The new alfalfa seed will be sold as part of the S&W seed portfolio and branded IQ Alfalfa (IQA).

“This alfalfa launch represents an important milestone in the execution of Calyxt’s three go-to-market strategies,” said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. “It is a great demonstration of Calyxt’s ability to work collaboratively, choose traits to enhance value, do the research to make it happen, and support S&W Seed Company in bringing advanced plant science to market.”

“S&W Seed Company and Calyxt have evaluated a series of traits in S&W’s industry leading alfalfa varieties that have the potential to bring higher yields, higher quality and broader utilization of the crop in animal diets,“ said S&W Seed Company CEO Mark Wong. “IQ Alfalfa adds unique value to the market as an alternative alfalfa product to the present available products – it’s a high-quality alfalfa with a strong yield that delivers benefits to growers as well as the dairy and cattle industries.”

S&W Seed Company will work with alfalfa researchers on yield and animal performance through proof of concept and field trials. There will also be demonstration trials in key regions in 2021 to show IQ Alfalfa’s attributes and value creation for growers.

S&W Seed Company’s Alfalfa Portfolio includes market leading proprietary alfalfa seed varieties: Multiple disease tolerance, High Yield, Salt Tolerance, Leafhopper Resistance, Stem Nematode Resistance, and Aphid Resistance. S&W Seed Company markets their alfalfa in the United States as Alfalfa Partners brand.

Seite 1 von 3
Calyxt Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Calyxt to Host Virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4: 00 p.m. Eastern Time
20.10.20
Calyxt Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
16.10.20
Calyxt Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
14.10.20
Calyxt Appoints Sarah Reiter as Vice President of Business Development
13.10.20
Calyxt to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4: 30 p.m. Eastern Time