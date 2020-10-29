 

Blackstone to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference on November 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

