Blackstone to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference on November 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.