General Finance Corporation Announces Partial Redemption of 8.125% Senior Notes Due 2021

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the “Company”), announced today that it will partially redeem its 8.125% Senior Notes due July 2021 (NASDAQ:GFNSL) (the “Notes”). On November 30, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) the Company will redeem $57.2 million of the $77.4 million issued and outstanding principal amount of the Notes in accordance with the optional redemption provisions in the indenture governing the Notes. The redemption price will be $25 per Note (equal to 100% of the Notes’ original principal amount), plus accrued and unpaid interest through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Company intends to use cash on hand to fund the redemption.



This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption. Beneficial holders of the Notes with any questions should contact the brokerage firm or financial institution through which they hold the Notes.