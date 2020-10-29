 

ElectraMeccanica Announces the Arrival of First Production SOLO EVs and Opening of Six New Retail Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:31  |  51   |   |   

Company also Provides Production and Customer Delivery Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it will open six (6) new retail locations across the western U.S. within the next month. The Company also announced that the initial shipment of its production vehicles for its flagship SOLO EV have arrived in North America. In-line with the Company’s ongoing vehicle rollout strategy, these SOLO EVs have been designated for corporate use in marketing, advertising and retail activities.

ElectraMeccanica officially began production of the SOLO EV in late August alongside its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group (“Zongshen”).

The first two of the newly arrived SOLOs were introduced at a ‘ride-and-drive’ press event in Los Angeles on October 13 and 14, 2020. At this exclusive event, reporters from major media outlets were able to test the first production vehicles and “Drive SOLO alongside CEO Paul Rivera in Santa Monica.

ElectraMeccanica also used vehicles from the first batch to test the international shipping logistics and port processing. Vehicles are currently being used for similar corporate and marketing purposes as well as ongoing road verification and testing.

The Company also announced that it is expanding its retail footprint by opening six (6) new locations in prominent shopping centers in addition to the four (4) locations currently up and running. These new locations will be strategically positioned in high-visibility areas alongside notable name-brand anchor stores and are set to open by Thanksgiving in the following cities:

  • San Diego, CA – Westfield UTC
  • Brea, CA – Brea Mall
  • Scottsdale, AZ – Kierland Commons (seasonal)
  • Glendale, AZ – Arrowhead Towne Center
  • Santa Clara, CA – Westfield Valley Fair Mall
  • Walnut Creek, CA – Broadway Plaza

“I am pleased to share that the first production SOLO EVs have officially made it onto U.S. soil,” said ElectraMeccanica CEO Paul Rivera. “Consistent with our roll out strategy, the first wave off the line will be used specifically for high ROI activities, including marketing, retail distribution, customer test drives and fleet demonstrations. We are continuing with our planned, methodical ramp up in production to ensure quality and consistency. While we have encountered certain hurdles through this growth process, our team is hard at work making select supply chain and technical improvements. We have extended our customer delivery schedule into early 2021. Safety, customer care and the ‘Drive SOLO experience are paramount. With the help of our experienced partner, we are confident we can continue to move quickly and meet our increasing customer demand.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...