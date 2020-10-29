 

Global Diversified Marketing Group Introduces DOLCIBONO Super Premium Line of Wafer Snacks

The Only Wafer Product with 80% Cream and Available in 5 Varieties

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK) is pleased to report the recent launch of our DOLCIBONO "Super Premium" line of Wafer products. This is the only wafer product on the market with 80% cream for consumers who want to experience very cream rich tasting wafer snacks. To preserve freshness this product line also comes in a resealable bag. The DOLCIBONO "Super Premium" wafers are available in 5 taste tempting varieties of Hazel, Lemon, Vanilla, Coconut & Cappuccino.  

Paul Adler, Chairman and CEO stated, “We are excited about adding our brand-new line of DOLCIBONO "Super Premium" Wafer snacks which are now available from Global Diversified Marketing Group. Our discerning customers have come to expect something special from our gourmet snacks and they should be quite impressed as they begin to try this unique addition. The 80% cream filling we have introduced surpasses anything else on the market for full flavor and taste satisfaction. The five different varieties should please every individual preference. Enjoy!” Please visit us at www.dolcibono.com

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

