 

MariMed Launches “ElderBetty Chews”

Betty’s Eddies Brand’s New and Innovative Product

  • First to market elderberry cannabis edible
  • Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals
  • Now available in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Puerto Rico

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With cold & flu season approaching, leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”) announced the release of the new Betty’s Eddies ElderBetty chews. This is the first THC-infused cannabis edible on the market in multiple states to include elderberry, vitamin D, and zinc.  

“The Elderberry plant is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that many nutritionists believe enhance one’s immunity systems,” explained Jake Dean, Senior Food Scientist at MariMed. “As a company focused on innovation and wellness, we are excited to offer a new product that combines immune support with Betty’s Eddies delicious taste and reliable effects.”

Betty's Eddies is the 2019 LeafLink Winner for Best Selling Medical Product. Celebrated by patients and other consumers for their flavors, texture, and reliable effects, all Betty’s Eddies fruit chews are gluten-free, vegan, and made with organically grown fruits and vegetables. They contain full spectrum cannabis oil, and are currently offered in nine flavors and a variety pack.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic meets cold and flu season, there’s no denying the increased public interest in elderberry and other natural remedies,” said Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales at MariMed. “Accordingly, we accelerated ElderBetty development, and produced one of the best tasting elderberry products for this season.”

Betty’s Eddies chews are available for sale in various dosages at more than 150 licensed medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico. For information, sales, and availability, please visit Betty’s Eddies at http://www.bettyseddies.com/.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion. These precision-dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC.

