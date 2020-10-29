 

Caladrius Biosciences to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

29.10.2020   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, today announced that the Company will report its third quarter financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Participants are encouraged to dial-in to the call 10 minutes prior to starting time.

U.S. dial-in: 833-467-0024
International dial-in: 469-333-9553
Conference ID/Passcode: 5872349
Webcast Link: Click here

For those unable to join the live conference call, a digital recording will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call's completion until November 12, 2020. To access the recording, please use to the dial-in information below:

U.S. dial-in: 855-859-2056
International dial-in: 404-537-3406
Conference ID/Passcode: 5872349

A webcast recording of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.caladrius.com/investors/news-events/events/.     

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: HONEDRA (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”); CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS119, an emergent CD34+ stem cell therapy responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potentially permanent damage the virus inflicts on the lungs of many patients. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media:
W2O Group
Christiana Pascale
Phone: +1-212-257-6722
Email: cpascale@w2ogroup.com




