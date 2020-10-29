 

Chime to Expand Surcharge-free ATM Access in 2021 Through New Partnership with Cardtronics

Agreement Will Provide Fee-Free ATM Access at Top U.S. Retail Establishments

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATM leader Cardtronics and Chime, a consumer fintech with a mission to help its members achieve financial peace of mind, announced today they have signed an agreement to expand Chime’s ATM access. In 2021, Chime members will be able to access their cash surcharge-free when using their Chime debit card at Allpoint ATMs at select retail locations nationwide.

“Giving consumers convenient access to fee-free ATMs is important to Chime’s vision of helping its members get ahead by making managing money easier. With 85% of Americans living within five miles of a Cardtronics-owned ATM, Chime will be adding another layer of convenience and scale, and we are pleased to be part of providing that access,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics owns Allpoint, the largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network in the world, with most ATMs located in top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores. The future addition of select Allpoint ATMs to the Chime network will broaden the scope of surcharge-free cash access points available to Chime members.

About Chime
Chime is a financial technology company that helps members avoid traditional bank fees, save money automatically, and achieve financial peace of mind. Chime works closely with its bank partners, The Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, to offer a Spending Account, optional Savings Account, Chime Visa Debit Card, and with Stride Bank, N.A, to offer the Chime Credit Builder Visa Credit Card, and a powerful mobile app that gives members complete control of their finances. The Chime mobile app is available for iPhone and Android devices and has been featured as one of the top-rated Money Management apps in the App Store. For additional information, please visit chime.com.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM)
Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

