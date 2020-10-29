Brendan Flood, Chairman & CEO of Staffing 360 Solutions, Joins More Than 1,300 CEOs in Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As one of more than 1,300 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is committing himself and Staffing 360 Solutions to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing this commitment, Staffing 360 Solutions is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 1,300 signatories have already shared more than 1,300 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

Flood said, “Our organization pulled together in an extraordinary way during COVID-19 and the social uprisings. Our core values of honesty, integrity, belief, transparency and tenacity have long been the pillars of our corporate value system. We listened to what our employees were telling us, and we are determined to do more and better. When we learned of CEO in Action, we welcomed this opportunity to join the pledge and ensure we are doing our part to educate staff about institutional racism, micro aggressions in the workplace and unconscious bias.

“In late summer, we developed a Global Task Force to lead our efforts. It is not enough to simply create a diverse culture; we must do our part to make sure that our organization’s leadership and staff recognize the breadth and depth of talent that is created by including people of all backgrounds and cultures. Alicia Barker, our Chief Operating Officer, has recruited a group of internal Delegates that have pledged to personally act to do their part to make a difference. They are also actively promoting individuals to sign up to the personal pledge and share their pride to work for a company that values diversity and inclusion,” continued Flood.