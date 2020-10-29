 

Invitation to presentation of Q-linea's Interim report Q3-2020 on November 5, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), to publish the company's interim report for the period January - September 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 07:30 a.m. CET.

Q-linea invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on November 5, 2020, at 1:00 - 2:00 p.m CET.

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, and Anders Lundin, CFO, to present Q-linea and comment on the Q3 interim report followed by a Q&A-session.

To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:

Sweden: + 46 8 566 427 04

UK: + 44 333 300 9268

US: + 1 833 249 8403

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/q-linea-q3-2020

For more information, please contact:

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB
Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com
+46-(0)70-600-15-20

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 CET on October 29, 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

