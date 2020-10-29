 

Nanox Signs With Ambra Health to Enable Image Access and Transfer with U.S. Hospitals and Medical imaging Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:40  |  53   |   |   

Ambra’s network includes thousands of imaging providers in the US, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals and 6 of the top 10 children's hospitals, as well as leading radiology practices, subspecialty groups, and life sciences companies

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (https://www.nanox.vision/) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging company, announced today it has signed an agreement with Ambra Health, a leading medical data and image management cloud software company, to facilitate the transfer of medical images between U.S. hospitals and medical imaging providers.

Per the terms of the agreement, Ambra will serve as the enterprise image exchange solution, integrated with planned U.S. Nanox.ARC system deployments via the Nanox.CLOUD infrastructure, subject to approval of the Nanox.ARC system by the FDA.

The Ambra suite consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and low maintenance cloud storage platform that lets medical imaging be accessed securely, anytime, anywhere. Leading facilities use Ambra to connect directly to multiple modalities and imaging systems, creating a unified source of imaging data that is accessible to providers and patients. The unification of imaging data allows for significant daily workflow improvements, opportunities for new research and development, and enhanced communication with patients in image-enabled patient and second opinion portals.

Ambra's network allows providers to seamlessly connect with innovative imaging partners like Nanox. Ambra has over eight billion images under its management and is used in over 50 countries. 

"It is our intent to provide seamless image exchange once our systems are approved by the FDA and we commence deployments. By working with Ambra, we can directly connect our modalities at hospitals with imaging providers with minimal integration effort and a high level of data-privacy,” said Ran Poliakine, Founder and CEO of Nanox.

“Digital health companies like Ambra Health and Nanox are on a mission to streamline the image management process so that critical medical imaging data is available when and where providers need it,” said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development at Ambra Health.

About Nanox:
Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.visio

Seite 1 von 3
Nano-X Imaging Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit
26.10.20
Nanox to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results on Monday, November 9, 2020
18.10.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – NNOX
05.10.20
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit
02.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 16, 2020
01.10.20
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
7
Nano-X - disruptive Innovation für bildgebende Verfahren?