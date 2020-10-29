Nanox Signs With Ambra Health to Enable Image Access and Transfer with U.S. Hospitals and Medical imaging Providers

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ( https://www.nanox.vision/ ) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging company, announced today it has signed an agreement with Ambra Health , a leading medical data and image management cloud software company, to facilitate the transfer of medical images between U.S. hospitals and medical imaging providers.

Ambra’s network includes thousands of imaging providers in the US, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals and 6 of the top 10 children's hospitals, as well as leading radiology practices, subspecialty groups, and life sciences companies

Per the terms of the agreement, Ambra will serve as the enterprise image exchange solution, integrated with planned U.S. Nanox.ARC system deployments via the Nanox.CLOUD infrastructure, subject to approval of the Nanox.ARC system by the FDA.

The Ambra suite consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and low maintenance cloud storage platform that lets medical imaging be accessed securely, anytime, anywhere. Leading facilities use Ambra to connect directly to multiple modalities and imaging systems, creating a unified source of imaging data that is accessible to providers and patients. The unification of imaging data allows for significant daily workflow improvements, opportunities for new research and development, and enhanced communication with patients in image-enabled patient and second opinion portals.

Ambra's network allows providers to seamlessly connect with innovative imaging partners like Nanox. Ambra has over eight billion images under its management and is used in over 50 countries.

"It is our intent to provide seamless image exchange once our systems are approved by the FDA and we commence deployments. By working with Ambra, we can directly connect our modalities at hospitals with imaging providers with minimal integration effort and a high level of data-privacy,” said Ran Poliakine, Founder and CEO of Nanox.

“Digital health companies like Ambra Health and Nanox are on a mission to streamline the image management process so that critical medical imaging data is available when and where providers need it,” said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development at Ambra Health.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.visio